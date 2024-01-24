Colts RB Zack Moss open to Indianapolis return ahead of free agency: 'It would be great'

The numbers waned as Taylor returned, and he didn't hit the 70-yard mark again, but Moss showed he could be an excellent complementary runner and, if needed, handle a significant workload for a game or three.

"I think he's shown that he's a top back," Taylor said. "In the Baltimore game, he played (almost) every snap. I don't know how many running backs are playing every single snap. So I think he showed his toughness and he showed his playmaking ability."

Moss' market will be interesting to track when free agency hits.

The talk all last offseason was the dwindling running back market. Those same discussions are likely to crop up with names like Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard, Derrick Henry and Austin Ekeler set to be free agents. Moss represents a second-tier RB who likely wouldn't cost as much but can give production from the position.

Moss generated 129 rush yards over expected in 2023, seventh-most among RBs, per Next Gen Stats, and his 0.7 RYOE per carry ranked fifth (minimum of 100 carries).