Colts RB Zack Moss open to Indianapolis return ahead of free agency: 'It would be great'

Published: Jan 24, 2024 at 08:27 AM
Kevin Patra

Running back Zack Moss proved invaluable for the Indianapolis Colts in 2023, giving the club insurance and a workhorse option as star Jonathan Taylor dealt with injuries.

Heading toward free agency, Moss wouldn't mind a return to Indy to stay paired with Taylor.

"If I do come back here, it would be great," Moss said, via the Indy Star.

After missing Week 1 due to a forearm injury, the RB galloped out of the gate as the Colts waited for Taylor to return from the physically unable to perform list. In his first four games played, Moss generated 88 rushing yards and a TD, 122 rush yards, 70 rush yards and 165 rush yards and two scores, respectively.

"You remember how fun it is," Moss said. "Sometimes in this league, you understand that a lot of it is business. But when you get an opportunity like I got an opportunity to play a lot and be starting and that type of stuff, it takes you back to having fun and cutting it loose and not worrying about the business side and you just play ball."

The numbers waned as Taylor returned, and he didn't hit the 70-yard mark again, but Moss showed he could be an excellent complementary runner and, if needed, handle a significant workload for a game or three.

"I think he's shown that he's a top back," Taylor said. "In the Baltimore game, he played (almost) every snap. I don't know how many running backs are playing every single snap. So I think he showed his toughness and he showed his playmaking ability."

Moss' market will be interesting to track when free agency hits.

The talk all last offseason was the dwindling running back market. Those same discussions are likely to crop up with names like Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard, Derrick Henry and Austin Ekeler set to be free agents. Moss represents a second-tier RB who likely wouldn't cost as much but can give production from the position.

Moss generated 129 rush yards over expected in 2023, seventh-most among RBs, per Next Gen Stats, and his 0.7 RYOE per carry ranked fifth (minimum of 100 carries).

The Colts have a good amount of cap space to play with this offseason but have higher-priority free agents -- Michael Pittman, Kenny Moore II, Julian Blackmon, Gardner Minshew, etc. -- before considering the RB position. But given Taylor's injury history and a desire to insulate the star from overload, re-signing Moss makes sense for Indy unless another team ratchets up the cost.

