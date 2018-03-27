Rams, Vikings making Super Bowl push; Patriots losing key cogs

Color me intrigued. Very intrigued. On the eve of free agency, Allen Robinson joined me on SiriusXM Radio and raved about the city of Chicago. A day later, he put his pen where his mouth was, signing with the Bears on a three-year, $42 million deal. Huge. Robinson told me he's way ahead of schedule in the rehab of his torn ACL. He's a legit No. 1 receiver, a fantastic teammate and a leader. Most importantly, he's a much-needed addition to what was the worst receiving corps in football last season. And the Bears didn't stop there, either, adding speedster Taylor Gabriel and move tight end Trey Burton. Now, that is how you help a young quarterback. When you factor all this in, plus the hiring of head coach Matt Nagy, Mitch Trubisky is primed for a breakout sophomore campaign.