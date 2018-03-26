Rams signing DT Ndamukong Suh to 1-year, $14M deal

The best remaining player in free agency has made a decision on where he'll be playing for the foreseeable future.

Ndamukong Suh is signing with the Los Angeles Rams on a one-year, $14 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Suh made his decision after visiting with the Saints and Titans last week before visiting L.A. on Tuesday. He initially planned to visit the Raiders on Wednesday before deciding to skip the scheduled meetup. Despite not hosting Suh on a visit, the Jets emerged as a serious contender for his services late in the week, but rescinded their offer on Sunday.

The former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle, who was released by the team at the start of free agency last week, tallied 15.5 sacks and 181 combined tackles in his time in Miami, despite eating up double teams constantly. Since 2010, he ranks second among NFL DTs in sacks (51.5), first in QB hits (147), second in total pressures (381.5) and first in tackles for loss (103).

Miami released the five-time All-Pro three years into the six-year, $114 million contract they signed him to in 2015. He spent the first five seasons of his career with the Detroit Lions.

In Los Angeles, Suh will pair for at least one season with Aaron Donald, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. The two defensive tackles have made the first-team All-Pro team six times between them.

Suh isn't the only massive name Les Snead and Co. have acquired this offseason. Los Angeles reshaped its secondary before free agency, making separate trades to bring AFC West standouts Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib to the organization, tagging Lamarcus Joyner, re-signing Nickell Robey-Coleman and signing Packers veteran Sam Shields.

In acquiring a trio of potential Hall of Famers this offseason, the Rams have constructed their own 21st century version of the Fearsome Foresome -- two bulldozers on the line and two ballhawks roaming the secondary -- all captained by one of the best defensive coordinators in NFL history, Wade Phillips.

But as quickly as this Rams' defensive dynasty has been put together, it will be equally fleeting. Los Angeles has Donald, Suh and Joyner under contract for only one season. In other words, just one full year into the Sean McVay era and with Jared Goff still on his rookie contract, the Rams are going all in now. It's Super Bowl or bust in 2018.