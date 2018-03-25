New York Jets rescind offer to Ndamukong Suh

The Ndamukong Suh sweepstakes is back down to three teams.

Just two days after NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the New York Jets jumped into contention for the free-agent defensive tackle with the biggest offer yet, team owner Christopher Johnson told reporters Sunday at the Annual League Meeting the deal is now off the table.

Suh "wasn't in keeping with our long-term plan," said Johnson, who didn't want to go into further detail.

That leaves just three teams vying for the D-lineman's services: the New Orleans Saints, the Tennessee Titans and the Los Angeles Rams. Suh, who was cut by the Miami Dolphins earlier this month, took visits to each of those three teams in the past two weeks. He had a visit scheduled for the Oakland Raiders earlier this week, but cancelled those plans.