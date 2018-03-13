Sam Bradford signs 1-year, $20M deal with Cardinals

With Kirk Cousins out of the mix, the Cardinals have moved to Plan B.

NFL Network's Tiffany Blackmon reported Tuesday that free-agent quarterback Sam Bradford will sign with Arizona.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport cited the deal as a one-year pact worth $20 million with a second-year option for an additional $20 million, per a source.

"They think very highly of Sam Bradford," Rapoport said of the Cardinals during an appearance on NFL Network.

Sam Bradford's 2-year, $40 million deal with the #Cardinals included a $10M signing bonus, $5M guaranteed base salary and whopping $5M in per-game active bonuses for 2018. Logical approach as he comes back from the knee. Another $17.5M fully guaranteed in 2019 if option exercised â Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 19, 2018

Bradford might not be seen as the starry, free-agent equal of Cousins, but he's a sneaky high-potential, short-term signing for the Cardinals. His health and durability remain a raging question mark, but Bradford has strung together positive outings over the past few seasons. He was ranked No. 12 on NFL.com's Top 101 Free Agents of 2018.

The 30-year-old Bradford started just two games in 2017, authoring a pristine performance in a 29-19 win over the Saints in Week 1. The former first-overall pick was then lost to a lingering knee issue that ultimately paved the way for Case Keenum. His only other action came during a Week 5 win over the Bears.

It's worth noting that Vikings coach Mike Zimmer recently called Bradford's knee issue a "degenerative" condition.

Blackmon was told by a team source that Arizona views Bradford's "accuracy" and "arm strength" as major positives. Among all quarterbacks with 15-plus starts over the past two seasons, only four players -- Tom Brady, Matt Ryan, Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers -- own a higher passer rating.

It's worth noting the Cardinals also have the No. 15 overall pick in the draft. Blackmon mentioned that "best player available" could be in play with that selection for a team that must also focus on rebuilding their offensive line.

Bradford represents a start for a team with zero passers under contract. Look for the front office to add another arm through free agency along with a rookie. Ex-Bears free-agent bust Mike Glennon was mentioned by Rapoport as a potential target for the Cardinals.

Bradford can operate at a high level -- he's proven that -- but few veterans come with a hazier outlook in terms of staying upright.

With All-Pro wideout Larry Fitzgerald teed up for one final go-around, the Cardinals must continue to strengthen the most important position on their roster.

UPDATE: Bears quarterback Mike Glennon is expected to sign with the Cardinals after he is released by Chicago, NFL Network's Tiffany Blackmon reported.