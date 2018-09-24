Raiders, Texans headline NFL teams with early reason to panic

Arizona is 0-3. The first two weeks were stuffed with horrendous football, as the Cardinals were outscored 58-6. On Sunday, though, the Cards actually jumped out to a 14-0 lead on frisky Chicago. Unfortunately, Sam Bradford completely went in the tank after the hot start. Over Bradford's final six possessions at the helm, Arizona gained a grand total of 69 yards, with the QB turning the ball over in the final three drives of that span. The only thing more disconcerting than Bradford's play is Steve Wilks' handling of the QB position. I begged the Cardinals to start the season with Josh Rosen under center. They didn't. I thought they should opt for the rookie after two embarrassing losses to start the season. They didn't. But then, with Arizona trailing by two late in the fourth quarter, that's when Wilks calls for the kid? Bizarre and unfair timing. Predictably, Chicago held on and won.