Injuries: Giants TE Evan Engram (MCL) week-to-week

The New York Giants are without a key piece on offense for the time being.

Starting tight end Evan Engram suffered a sprained MCL during Sunday's win over the Houston Texans and is considered week-to-week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed. ESPN first reported the news.

Engram's 104 yards receiving through three games currently ranks fourth on the team, and the Giants must now find a viable replacement at the tight end position to help the passing game.

The team has tight ends Rhett Ellison, who has six catches for 60 yards and a touchdown on the season, and Scott Simonson on the active 53-player roster, and rookie Garrett Dickerson on the practice squad.

Here are other injuries we are monitoring on Monday:

1. Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee, who injured his other hamstring last night, is expected to miss a few weeks at least, sources told Rapoport.

2. Bengals defensive tackle Ryan Glasgow, who was carted off the field Sunday, is feared to have suffered a season-ending knee injury, Rapoport reported, per sources informed. He left the stadium in crutches and has an MRI this morning.

3. Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen suffered a torn Achilles and is out of the season, the team announced.

4. Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase announced Monday morning that defensive end William Hayes is out for the season with a torn ACL.

5. Packers defensive tackle Muhammad Wilkerson stayed behind in a hospital following hsi ankle injury but will return to the team today, according to a team spokesperson.

6. Eagles coach Doug Pederson said wideout Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) has not yet been cleared for contact.

7. There was no sign of Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor at the start of practice. He has been in the concussion protocol. Hue Jackson told reporters that Taylor remains in the concussion protocol. If healthy, Taylor will back up new starting QB Baker Mayfield this weekend in Oakland.

8. A sigh of relief for 49ers fans. Cornerback Richard Sherman suffered a mild calf sprain and will be out for a few weeks, Rapoport reported.

9. Bears coach Matt Nagy told reporters rookie wide receiver Anthony Miller (shoulder) and Prince Amukamara (hamstring) are considered day-to-day.

10. Great news for Rams fans. Cornerback Marcus Peters is believed to have suffered a calf strain that could put him out for 2-4 weeks, Rapoport reported per a source. His MRI to confirm is this morning, but initial tests show no structural damage, Rapoport added.

11. Titans quarterback Blaine Gabbert remains in the concussion protocol, coach Mike Vrabel announced.