Niners' Richard Sherman (calf) to miss a few weeks

Sunday's unforgiving crucible has left the Niners wanting on both sides of the ball.

On offense, star quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is feared to have suffered an ACL injury that could end his season.

On defense, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports San Francisco will be without Richard Sherman for a "few weeks" after the veteran cover man suffered a mild calf strain in a 38-27 loss to the Chiefs.

The good news for Sherman is that Sunday's setback does not appear tied to last season's Achilles' injury, but the loss leaves San Francisco thin at in the secondary.

With the Los Angeles Chargers on tap for Sunday, look for Jimmie Ward and Ahkello Witherspoon to suit up at corner while the team waits for Sherman to heal. The Cardinals and Packers are next on the slate for a Niners team that now sits at 1-2 with plenty of questions.

After an offseason filled with hope, hype and dreams of an uprising in the NFC West, the Niners now stare down the rest of the schedule knowing their quarterback of tomorrow is gone for today.

They'll get Sherman back in time, but the bigger picture for this year's Niners is imbued with darkness.