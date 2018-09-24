Marcus Peters believed to have suffered a calf strain

One-half of the Los Angeles Rams' shutdown cornerback group isn't likely to suit up for Thursday night's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Marcus Peters is believed to have suffered a calf strain in Week 3's win over the Los Angeles Chargers and could be out for two to four weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed.

Peters is scheduled Monday morning for an MRI to confirm the injury, but initial tests showed no structural damage, Rapoport added.

The Rams cornerback suffered the injury midway through the second quarter and was helped to the sidelines while not placing weight on his right leg.

Peters wasn't alone in dealing with an injury from Sunday's game, as the Rams also saw cornerback Aqib Talib suffer an ankle injury in the third quarter. An update on Talib's status is pending, but the short week of preparation ahead of Week 4 could work against his availability.

The Rams added Peters and Talib to the defense during the offseason, and the duo's ability to take away wide receivers before their respective injuries played in large role in the team entering Week 3 ranked sixth against the pass.

Without Peters and potentially Talib, however, the Rams' depth at the cornerback position will be tested. Los Angeles currently has cornerbacks Sam Shields, Nickell Robey-Coleman and Troy Hill on the active roster, and Dominique Hatfield and rookie Ramon Richards on the practice squad.