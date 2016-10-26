Position power rankings: Top 10 undrafted players

2) Lorenzo Alexander, Buffalo Bills pass rusher: Who ever heard of a breakout season for a 33-year-old pass rusher? The NFL's sack leader is one QB takedown away from becoming the oldest player ever to notch his first career 10-sack season. Alexander is on pace for 20 sacks and 80 tackles, a statistical feat matched only by Vikings Hall of Famer Chris Doleman in 1989. He's the first player since Jared Allen in 2011 to start the season with a seven-game sack streak. Per NFL Research, only six other teams have a duo with more than Alexander's 9.0 sacks.