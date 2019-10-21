Packers are NFC's best team; Bears doomed by Mitch Trubisky

This is an absolute fact. And the fact is, I predicted the Saints, even without Drew Brees and Alvin Kamara, would march into Chicago and win this game because they have the better coach and the better quarterback. Trubisky was terrible yet again in Chicago's 36-25 loss, a game that wasn't even as close as the final score might indicate. The third-year quarterback consistently misses makeable throws. Forget about comparing Mitch to 2017 draft classmates Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, both of whom were selected after Trubisky. Teddy Bridgewater was the best quarterback on the field Sunday. And honestly, Chase Daniel looks like the best Bears gunslinger at the moment.