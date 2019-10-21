Chargers baffled by loss: 'On the field, we won it twice'

The Chargers Chargered hard Sunday afternoon in Tennessee.

L.A. had two touchdowns overturned by replay with under 45 seconds left, and came up one yard short, with Melvin Gordon fumbling at the goal line to lose 23-20 to Ryan Tannehill and the Titans.

"On the field, we won it twice," tight end Hunter Henry said baffled at the way the Chargers found a way to lose, per ESPN's Eric D. Williams. "We scored twice with 20 seconds left in the game and they called touchdown on the field. I looked at the sideline a few times like, 'That's the game.' To have that happen toward the end is one of the craziest games I've ever been in."

After getting down 10 points with under seven minutes to play, the Chargers did what the Chargers always do in Philip Rivers' tenure, getting the game back to one score with a quick Austin Ekeler touchdown. The defense stuffed Tannehill on fourth down, setting up a two-minute drive to the goal line.

With 44 seconds remaining, Rivers hit Ekeler for a 16-yard TD, but the ruling on the field was reversed, putting the RB down at the 1-yard line. A false start on Dan Feeney pushed the ball back to the 6. A pass interference call on the Titans then gave L.A. the ball back at the 1-yard line. The next play, Melvin Gordon dove into the end zone -- or so he thought. Replay reversed the call, marking him just short.

Now with 19 seconds left, the Chargers sat with second-and-win from the 1. Gordon got the call again but was stuffed short, and replay showed he lost a fumble.

Ballgame.

"I'm going to tell y'all, I've never been in a ballgame like that before," coach Anthony Lynn said. "When you go from feeling like your guys fought their ass off, which they did, and won the ballgame, and then lose it the way we lost it."

The Chargers couldn't get one last yard to complete a 10-point comeback on the road, and now Lynn's squad sits at 2-5 for the season.

"At the end we needed one yard to win this game, and we didn't get it," Lynn said. "You don't get one yard, then you don't deserve to win this damn game. That's just the way it is. We needed one yard to win this game, and we let it slip out of our hands."