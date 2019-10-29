Offensive player rankings, Week 9: Ravens built to top Pats' D

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman has done an incredible job tailoring his game plan to Jackson's strengths. Roman has given him the freedom to use his legs with designed runs or scrambles. Jackson ranks 10th in the league in rush yards (576) heading into Week 9 -- well above running backs like Aaron Jones, Todd Gurley and Le'Veon Bell. Paired with Mark Ingram in the backfield, Jackson and the former Saints RB spearhead the league's top-ranked rushing attack (204.1 yards per game). To me, the Ravens' rush offense has the advantage over the run defense of the Patriots, whose strength on D is in the secondary. This season, the Pats are allowing the 12th-most yards per carry (4.6) and have given up 100-plus rushing yards three times (vs. the Browns, Redskins and Bills) with yards-per-carry marks of 7.23, 7.25 and 6.14 in those games, respectively.