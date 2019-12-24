Offensive player rankings, Week 17: 3 offenses in need of revamp

Then there's the Buffalo Bills, who are riding their suffocating defense to the playoffs. The offense ranks in the league's bottom third in total yards, pass yards and points per game. The Bills have built a solid offensive foundation and quarterback Josh Allen has improved in Year 2. The thing that will make this unit exponentially better is tweaking the offense to get Allen more involved in the run game. He leads all quarterbacks in rushing touchdowns (nine), but he's not used enough on designed runs. Just 28 percent of his rush attempts are designed runs, while 44 percent are scrambles. With a Cam Newton-like frame, Allen has the speed and athleticism (he hurdled Vikings LB Anthony Barr last season, for goodness sake) to take this offense to the next level with his running ability. Instead of employing a traditional pro-style offense, why not use Allen's strengths as a runner more often? Look at what Baltimore is doing with Lamar Jackson. Buffalo won't be as explosive, but certainly could be much more effective moving the ball downfield.