Drew Brees passes Peyton for most career TD passes

If it's Monday night in the Superdome, Drew Brees is making history.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback moved up in the record books yet again on Monday evening, passing Peyton Manning for most career touchdown passes (541) in NFL history with four scores against the Indianapolis Colts, Manning's former team.

Brees passed New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (538) on the list in the process.

The quarterback's first TD pass of the evening, a 15-yard toss to Michael Thomas (who else?), came on New Orleans' second drive of the game with 12:43 left in the second quarter. Brees' second -- a 21-yard strike to Tre'Quan Smith -- came six minutes later, tying him with Manning.

Brees' record-breaker came on a five-yard pass to backup tight end Josh Hill on New Orleans' first drive of the third quarter.

The score, which extended the Saints' lead over Indianapolis to 27-0, was met with a brief celebration on the field, in the stands and in the Brees family box. The quarterback was embraced by all of his offensive teammates and then ran to the sidelines with the historic pigskin and hugged coach Sean Payton, with whom Brees has spent all 14 of his seasons in New Orleans.

Brees wasn't done yet though. The Saints QB threw his fourth TD of the night and the 541st of his career to Taysom Hill on a 28-yard toss late in the third quarter.

This is the second straight season that Brees has climbed to the top of the record books on "Monday Night Football." Brees passed Manning for most career passing yards (71,940) against the Redskins on "MNF" in Week 5 in 2018.

Brady has since also passed Manning in passing yards, but is one TD away from tying him in TD passes. The Patriots quarterback took time Monday evening to congratulate Brees, with whom Brady will be competing back and forth in the record books for at least the remainder of this season.

Congrats drew!! Couldnât be more deserving. Passing Peyton in anything is an incredible achievement and your records will be tough to beat! But itâs worth trying ï¿½ï¿½ â Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 17, 2019

Entering Monday night, Brees had 537 career TD passes, 76,577 career passing yards and an NFL-best 67.5 career completion percentage. He'll leave atop the career charts in each of those statistics.