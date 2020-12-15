Offensive Player Rankings, Week 15: Building AFC, NFC Pro Bowl rosters on offense

AFC quarterback analysis: What Patrick Mahomes does in Andy Reid's system proves he's a special player. What he does outside the system -- when plays break down -- shows he's the best player in the league. Look no further than Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins for proof. The NFL's passing leader through 14 weeks tossed three of his five interceptions and took a 30-yard sack (the longest sack since Stoney Case's 30-yard sack in 1997 ), and the Chiefs still won -- and should've by double digits. Deshaun Watson is doing some incredible things, considering the hand he's been dealt. Without the weaponry of other quarterbacks on this list, it's pretty shocking to see where Watson is at production-wise. He ranks second in the league in passing yards (3,761), is completing 68.9 percent of passes and has a 25:6 touchdown-to-interception ratio and 109.4 passer rating. Josh Allen has always been a talented player, but he's made so many strides since his rookie season. In the MVP conversation earlier in the year, Allen's improvements as a passer and decision-maker -- combined with his outstanding running ability -- have the Bills in the best position they've been in in years.

NFC quarterback analysis: The Green Bay Packers have one of the most consistently productive offenses when Aaron Rodgers is under center. The veteran has really taken ownership of the attack and finds a way to involve every player on the field, from No. 1 wide receiver Davante Adams to previously unheralded tight end Robert Tonyan﻿, who has an impressive nine TDs in 2020. Rodgers is in a groove with Matt LaFleur and playing some of his best football in years with 39 touchdown passes to just four picks. While Rodgers and Mahomes are likely the MVP front-runners, Russell Wilson is probably the most valuable player to his team. The Seahawks aren't always on the winning side of the scoreboard and Wilson makes his share of mistakes, but he has incredible command of the offense and is never panicked. Kyler Murray is the most exciting quarterback to come into the NFL over the last decade (that includes Mahomes and last year's MVP, Lamar Jackson﻿). Murray can beat you with his legs and arm equally, making for a dangerous combination that keeps defensive coordinators up at night.