Offensive player rankings, Week 14: Four offenses I don't trust

BUFFALO BILLS: I'm sure Josh Allen and the Bills enjoyed every bite of turkey on their flight back to Buffalo after blowing past the floundering Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. I have to give the young passer credit because he has improved across the board from his rookie campaign -- and even within the past few weeks. He's played at a high level since Week 11 -- the Bills are 3-0 since then -- with eight total touchdowns (two rushing) and just one turnover. The reason the Bills are on my list: While Allen leads the league's third-best pass offense, he's is too much of a wild card. His style of play isn't super clean or efficient, and at times it looks like the Bills are playing too much backyard football, causing me to believe turnovers are still looming. And when I think about the receiving corps, while talented, I'm not sure there is any one player who really makes me nervous. Maybe Cole Beasley. Maybe. This is a young offense -- other than ol' Frank Gore -- that will be seriously tested down the stretch with games against the Ravens (10-2), Steelers (7-5) and Patriots (10-2) over the next three weeks. Hopefully Buffalo's offense continues to play well and proves me wrong.