Offensive player rankings, Week 12: Tom Brady falls out of top 15

In all honesty, I get why Brady isn't happy -- even with just one loss on the season. The Patriots should've throttled the Eagles, whose defense ranked 18th in scoring, 16th in passing and 25th in the red zone entering last weekend's game. Instead, the Patriots totaled less than 300 yards and had fewer than 20 points in a game for the second time this season -- the first was Week 4 vs. the Bills. Their struggles on third down and in the red zone continued, as the Pats converted just five of 16 third downs and hit paydirt on one of three red-zone trips. They entered the game ranked tied for 21st in red-zone offense, having converted just 50 percent of their red-zone appearances. The offense looked out of sorts throughout Sunday's game, and Brady had one of his worst games in memory: 26 of 47 for 216 yards (a minuscule 4.6 yards per attempt) with zero touchdowns, zero picks and a 67.3 passer rating. The 14-time Pro Bowler had 14 first-half incompletions -- the most of any game in his 20-year career.