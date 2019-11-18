DDFP: David Carr talks Raiders playoff push

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by our old pal David Carr to kibitz about the Week 11 games! The guys touch on a bunch of topics including why scoring has been down (4:10), the Raiders impressive rookie class & brother Derek's great season so far (7:40), Myles Garrett vs Mason Rudolph (18:50), Lamar Jackson's success with Greg Roman in Baltimore (29:58) and Tua Tagovailoa's injury (48:55). The duo rounded it out by debating which has better food between the Bay Area and Las Vegas during the 'Food Block' and their love of the Alcatraz Island tour (53:15).

