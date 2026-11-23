NFL Network: Niners, GM John Lynch agree to terms on contract extension
The San Francisco 49ers and longtime general manager John Lynch have agreed to terms on a contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
Fox Sports' Jay Glazer first reported the news.
The announcement of Lynch's new deal comes one day after the 49ers improved to 9-1 on the season with a dominant win over the Vikings in Mexico City, cementing themselves as the top team in the NFC and arguably the NFL with seven weeks to go.
Lynch, 55, joins coach Kyle Shanahan in the recently extended club. Shanahan signed a multiyear contract extension in the offseason.
It is unclear how long either of their extensions are for.
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A Hall of Fame linebacker for 15 seasons with Tampa Bay and Denver, Lynch is getting closer to matching the duration of his NFL playing career with his front office tenure.
Lynch and Shanahan came into power in San Francisco together in 2017 and are in their 10th season with the 49ers. In that span, they have led San Francisco to a 91-68 regular-season record (9-5 in the postseason) with three division titles and two Super Bowl appearances. Lynch added the role of president of football operations in 2023.
Most recently, Lynch has been wheeling and dealing in an attempt to shore up an aging roster. The 49ers GM shelled out draft capital to acquire Keenan Allen and DeForest Buckner from the Colts ahead of the trade deadline. Those moves came after an offseason in which San Francisco added Mike Evans and welcome back Deebo Samuel to a receiving corps that lost Ricky Pearsall to injury before the season started.
Lynch's 49ers host the reigning champion Seahawks next Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.