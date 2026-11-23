The San Francisco 49ers and longtime general manager John Lynch have agreed to terms on a contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer first reported the news.

The announcement of Lynch's new deal comes one day after the 49ers improved to 9-1 on the season with a dominant win over the Vikings in Mexico City, cementing themselves as the top team in the NFC and arguably the NFL with seven weeks to go.

Lynch, 55, joins coach Kyle Shanahan in the recently extended club. Shanahan signed a multiyear contract extension in the offseason.

It is unclear how long either of their extensions are for.