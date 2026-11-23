Fred Warner might be the NFL's most super-charged player. He's certainly the loudest, liveliest and most intense San Francisco 49er in practice, in pregame, postgame, at halftime and, of course, during the game. Warner burns at a thousand watts and never shuts off.

And yet the team's middle linebacker somehow found extra amperage in the thin air of Mexico City on Sunday, leading teammates down a ramp while waving the Mexican flag, then steering the 49ers defense to a bounce-back performance against the Minnesota Vikings in a 35-10 win.

"It was electric all game long -- we had so much fun," Warner said afterward of a crowd that some players estimated was 97 percent pro 49ers. "The energy they had all night long was a big reason why we won."

Warner's electricity played a major role, too.

You knew there might be something brewing with the 49ers' defense during their week of practice in Colorado. They were headquartered at the buttoned-down Air Force Academy with little to do but contemplate an ugly Week 10 performance in Dallas, when the Cowboys scored 40 points and team leaders Nick Bosa and Deommodore Lenoir put up arguably the worst games of their careers.

"What happened today can't happen," Lenoir said after giving up 10 catches and three touchdowns.

Bosa, meanwhile, said he, DeForest Buckner and the rest of the defensive line felt like the 49ers' "weak link," and he vowed they wouldn't let that happen again.

They didn't.

Buckner and Osa Odighizuwa teamed up for a sack against quarterback Kirk Cousins while Bosa recorded two of the defense's seven quarterback hits in the contest. Cousins, who threw three interceptions against the 49ers when he was with the Raiders two weeks ago, threw a big one in the second quarter Sunday when safety Ji'Ayir Brown jumped his pass to receiver Tai Felton, then ran in untouched for a touchdown.

The 18-yard score immediately followed a four-yard touchdown catch by Mike Evans, extended the 49ers' lead to 28-10 and effectively served as the knockout blow to the Vikings. San Francisco's defense managed to upstage Minnesota's more vaunted unit, holding the Vikings to 69 rushing yards and Cousins to a 73.9 passer rating.

Afterward, Brown said facing Cousins two weeks ago helped lead to the interception.

"Watched his tape a lot, picked up on his mannerisms," he said. "It was the right call, and I was in the right position to make the play."

"Ji'Ayir, man, the sky's the limit," Warner said when asked about the safety. "I'm on this guy every single day. You have no idea. I ride this guy to death because I love him, and I know he has so much in his body, his ability to cover, to play the run, to do everything. He's an outstanding player, and he's just getting started."

No one had a greater recovery than Lenoir.

He was dealing with a foot injury heading into the matchup with the Cowboys, barely practiced, then was torched by Dak Prescott and receiver George Pickens, who finished with 145 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

On Sunday, Lenoir was asked to mirror Minnesota's Justin Jefferson for stretches of the game. And while Jefferson finished with 86 yards, including a 29-yard catch in the first quarter on which Lenoir was far too lax in his coverage, the receiver was kept out of the end zone. Lenoir also yanked the ball from Jefferson's grasp after a long reception on the Vikings' opening drive of the second half, a takeaway that ended their best chance to claw back into the game.

Lenoir, however, seemed to aggravate the foot injury he originally suffered against the Raiders, and rookie Ephesians Prysock replaced him in the fourth quarter. Lenoir's and tackle Colton McKivitz's injuries -- the right tackle suffered a gruesome ankle fracture in the second quarter -- were the only ones head coach Kyle Shanahan reported after the game.

As he usually does, Warner fueled the defensive performance.

He was one of four 49ers who carried the Mexican flag onto the field, which he did when the 49ers played there in 2022. As was the case four years ago, the gesture sent the crowd into a frenzy. His maternal grandmother was born in Mexico. Defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez's parents were born in Mexico. Backup tackle Isaac Alarcon is from Monterrey, Mexico.

The fourth to enter waving the red, white and green was tight end George Kittle, who has embraced Mexican sports culture -- especially his favorite wrestler, Pentagon Jr. -- as much as any 49er. Kittle walked from the team bus and into the stadium wearing a luchador mask, then wore a different one during his postgame press conference.

"It was some of the best energy I've felt playing football," Kittle gushed.

Warner, meanwhile, was more understated in his postgame attire. He wore the green jersey of El Tri, the Mexican national soccer team he watched in person in Mexico City during this summer's World Cup.

Those images, and what he and Kittle said afterward, spoke to a team that enthusiastically embraced their latest international trip and didn't see it as a burden. They performed that way, too.

"I was really looking forward to this game," Warner said. "When the schedule came out and I knew I had the ability to come back in Mexico after the love that they showed me, they showed our team back in 2022, it definitely was one I had circled."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.