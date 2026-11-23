The Tennessee Titans defense got obliterated by Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday to the tune of 51 points, 480 yards and 33 first downs.

"There's a lot of things that need to change," coach Robert Saleh said after the 51-30 loss, via the team’s official website. "Obviously, it's disgusting football, it's embarrassing football. And obviously that starts with me."

Saleh’s defense got dog-walked, allowing touchdowns on the Cowboys' first six possessions and points on all eight non-kneel drives.

Trading away two of their top defenders, Jeffery Simmons and Amani Hooker, was going to have cascading effects on an already struggling unit. But Sunday’s performance was even worse than anticipated.

"It is frustrating," Saleh said. "We took a step back today, obviously. I felt like it was going to be a game, a high-scoring football game. … Overall, mistakes got in our way offensively that kept us from being able to put up more points. At the end of the day, it didn't matter -- defensively, it wasn't good enough."