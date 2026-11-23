Titans' Robert Saleh: Blowout loss to Cowboys disgusting, 'embarrassing football'
The Tennessee Titans defense got obliterated by Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday to the tune of 51 points, 480 yards and 33 first downs.
"There's a lot of things that need to change," coach Robert Saleh said after the 51-30 loss, via the team’s official website. "Obviously, it's disgusting football, it's embarrassing football. And obviously that starts with me."
Saleh’s defense got dog-walked, allowing touchdowns on the Cowboys' first six possessions and points on all eight non-kneel drives.
Trading away two of their top defenders, Jeffery Simmons and Amani Hooker, was going to have cascading effects on an already struggling unit. But Sunday’s performance was even worse than anticipated.
"It is frustrating," Saleh said. "We took a step back today, obviously. I felt like it was going to be a game, a high-scoring football game. … Overall, mistakes got in our way offensively that kept us from being able to put up more points. At the end of the day, it didn't matter -- defensively, it wasn't good enough."
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The Cowboys got whatever they wanted. They rushed for 155 total yards and three TDs. CeeDee Lamb (11/132/1) and George Pickens (7/102/1) each went over the century mark while hitting pay dirt. Prescott put up 325 yards with a whopping 84.8% completion rate on 33 attempts, including four TDs. It marked Prescott’s third straight game with at least 300 passing yards and multiple touchdown passes, the longest active streak in the NFL.
"Giving up 50 is unacceptable," linebacker Cedric Gray said. "We got to stop the bleeding."
The defensive struggles overshadowed any improvement Cam Ward and the offense showed.
The Titans spent significant money and capital this offseason to upgrade the defense after Saleh took over. Thus far, that’s all gone to waste, as the Titans sport the worst defense in the league after getting bowled over in Dallas.
"We have no choice but to get better," Saleh said. "S---, it can't get any worse."