Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean was the target of an alleged eye-poke attempt by Pittsburgh Steelers receiver DK Metcalf on Sunday, which led to the wideout’s ejection.

“Just missed,” DeJean said of the eye poke after the Eagles' 19-16 win over their in-state rivals, via The Philadelphia Inquirer.

DeJean and Metcalf were involved in two post-play scuffles in the third quarter, both initiated by the wideout, who was tagged with an unnecessary roughness penalty for blocking well after the play, then an unsportsmanlike conduct flag for the eye-poke attempt that led to his disqualification.

“We were just competing,” DeJean said. “Things like that happen in football. It wasn’t anything crazy, and no one was really saying anything. It was just two guys going at it. He was trying to block me, I was trying to get him off me, things like that, and then it obviously carried over to whatever that was when he got thrown out.”

In his first comments since his ejection, Metcalf denied Monday morning that he tried to poke DeJean in the eye, adding that he "can't remember" the interaction with the Eagles DB.

"I just wish I would have been there for my team," Metcalf said when asked he would've handled things differently.