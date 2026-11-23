NFL news roundup: Patriots QB Tommy DeVito to start vs. Chargers
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SIGNINGS
- CB Terell Smith (practice squad)
- S Jammie Robinson signed to active roster from practice squad
ROSTER CUTS
DEPTH CHART NEWS
- QB Tommy DeVito will start New England's Week 12 game against the Chargers, coach Mike Vrabel confirmed. DeVito has served as the Patriots' backup QB this season and filled in for the injured Drake Maye in their Week 11 loss to Detroit. Maye (fibula) is expected to miss the remainder of the season. Behren Morton is the only other QB on the roster.
INJURIES
- G Alijah Vera-Tucker (hamstring; IR) may return to practice Monday, per Vrabel.
INJURIES
- LB Alex Highsmith's ankle injury suffered in Sunday's loss to Philadelphia is not believed to be serious, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported.
INJURIES
- DL Elijah Simmons is in concussion protocol, coach Todd Bowles said.
- CB Benjamin Morrison (hamstring) is undergoing an MRI on Monday, per Bowles.
- CB Jacob Parrish (back) is undergoing an MRI on Monday, Bowles said.