NFL Week 11 Sunday aftermath: Brock Purdy too much for Vikings' defense; Giants score huge win
Sunday felt like an amuse-bouche for a tantalizing, holiday-packed Week 12.
Six teams were on bye, and lopsided scores dotted the day.
But Week 11 was not without consequence. San Francisco emphatically stated its case as the league's top squad with a blowout win over the Vikings. The Steelers' loss in Philly cast doubt on their playoff viability, while other conference heavyweights took care of business.
Let's examine some key storylines in Sunday's aftermath, including:
- Giants smother Jaguars with dominant D
- Chiefs and Bills cruise into holiday showdown
- Panthers create some distance in NFC South race
- The league's Thanksgiving teams go 6-0 in Week 11
- Broncos rookie RB shines with three TDs in win
But first, we start in Mexico City, where Brock Purdy reminded everyone that he's a serious contender in the MVP race.
Purdy bests Vikings' vaunted defense
On Sunday night, Brock Purdy did what no other quarterback has done this season: destroy Brian Flores' defense.
Oh, other teams have found ways to beat the Vikings this season, namely by grinding them to a pulp as the game wore on. But Week 11's 35-10 drubbing in Mexico City was something entirely different. The 49ers QB pasted Minnesota from the jump with an array of quick-strike balls and pinpoint passes into tight windows.
“Seemed like he played a lot better than a lot of other guys have versus them,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said, via the San Francisco Chronicle.
Sometimes the obvious needs stating.
Purdy was a wonder, going 21-for-26 for 255 yards and three touchdowns (against zero interceptions), producing a 146.0 passer rating. He’s the first starting quarterback this season to post a passer rating above even 90.0 against the Vikings, per NFL Research. Despite facing star signal-callers like Josh Allen, Jared Goff, Jordan Love and Caleb Williams in the first 10 weeks of the season, Minnesota had allowed an NFL-low 69.5 rating entering Sunday. Purdy more than doubled that mark.
Purdy has posted least three TD passes with no interceptions and a 145-or-better passer rating in back-to-back games. The last QB to do that? Himself in 2023. He’s the only QB in NFL history with multiple such streaks in a career, per NFL Research. His seven career games with at least a 145 passer rating tie Ben Roethlisberger for the most by any player through first five career seasons in the Super Bowl era.
Getting Mike Evans back from an Achilles injury helped bolster the passing attack, and Purdy spread the ball around to nine different targets before taking the night off early.
RELATED CONTENT
While Flores' defense eats quarterbacks alive with the blitz, Purdy diced it like crisp onion. The Niners QB completed 16 of 18 passes against the Vikings’ blitz for 195 yards and two touchdowns for an 88.9% completion rate, the highest any player has recorded against Flores’ blitz since Lamar Jackson in Week 1 of 2019 (min. 5 attempts), per Next Gen Stats. Purdy was pressured on 10 of 19 dropbacks when blitzed and completed 8 of 9 passes for 100 yards, taking one sack.
Purdy owns the smarts to know where pressure is coming from, the shiftiness to evade it if it does get through and the quick trigger to get the ball out immediately, negating those pressure looks. He went 12 of 13 for 161 yards and two touchdowns overall on quick throws. His average of 12.4 yards per attempt on quick passes represented the highest mark against a Vikings defense under Flores.
“Best player in the game right now,” Evans said.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will have something to say about that on Monday night against the Commanders. But as far as Sunday went, Purdy was the best player in a uniform.
Giants muscle their way to big win over Jags
Regardless of what anyone thinks of the call on Parker Washington’s non-TD, the outcome Sunday's contest (a 23-18 win for New York) was significant for both the Giants and Jags.
We’ve said it in this space before, but while much of the season's attention has been on the offense in New York, it’s been Dennard Wilson’s defense that has driven their quick turnaround. From the instant impact of rookie linebacker Arvell Reese to the rejuvenation of cornerback Deonte Banks, the Giants defense has taken things to another level.
On Sunday, it was Abdul Carter’s turn to headline. The menace lived in the Jaguars' backfield, gobbling up a career-high 12 pressures, the second-most by a player in a game this season, including six quick pressures and two sacks.
“He was all over the place. Monster,” Reece said of Carter, via The New York Post.
Led by Carter’s brilliance, Big Blue had Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, an MVP candidate, running for his life and making uncharacteristic brain farts.
For the G-Men -- whose offense did just enough, including getting two massive first downs to close out the game -- the defense’s staying power can keep them atop the NFC East, and would not be a fun out come January.
“We’re built for this, we’re built to win against the best teams in this league,” Carter said, “and that’s what we’re gonna continue to do. ... Bring all the great teams they want to bring; we’re gonna show up the same way every time.”
For the Jags, the road loss was a jolt.
It highlighted a flaw in their offensive line, which got whipped on Sunday, and not just by Carter. Lawrence did well not to get sacked 30 times, but was also pressured into some awful throws. Wilson had the QB in a blender, particularly early in the game, changing the post-snap looks. The red-zone struggles the Jags had overcome much of the season came back to haunt them, as they went a putrid 1-for-6. That won’t win you many road games.
The two INTs stung. The red-zone failures were brutal. But the 107 yards on 13 penalties were perhaps most disappointing for Liam Coen’s team. The Jags flew to New York in search of a signature win against a fellow division leader. They crapped out.
“We clearly were not prepared well enough as we have been ... we had been prepared in the majority of our football games and that did not show tonight, especially early on. I put that directly on me,” Coen said.
Disappointments happen, particularly on the road. What will say more about the Jags' chances come January will be how they bounce back. Luckily, they have a home date with the reeling Titans to take out their frustrations in Week 12 before another big showdown with the Bears on Dec. 6.
Chiefs and Bills roll into Thanksgiving night showdown
There were no trap games on Sunday for the crème de la crème of the AFC.
The Bills and Chiefs both rolled over lesser opponents in Week 11, setting up Thursday night’s massive showdown between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in Buffalo.
The Bills handled business against the Dolphins, putting up points on six of their nine non-end-of-half drives, with Allen throwing for 300-plus yards for the first time since Week 1. The connection with DJ Moore continues to be massive for Buffalo’s offense. However, Allen threw two picks and the offense stalled repeatedly in scoring range. A 17-point victory should have been won by 20-plus and could have been taken by 30-something. Buffalo put up 405 points but went just 2-for-5 in the red zone. Joe Brady’s squad can’t settle for field goals on Thursday ...
... because the Chiefs are coming into Western New York hot.
Mahomes put up 324 passing yards and three touchdown passes in the trouncing of Arizona. It marked the QB’s second straight game with at least 300 yards and three touchdowns, and the third such game in his last four starts. This is the first time Mahomes has had back-to-back games with 300+ pass yards and three-plus pass touchdowns since Weeks 10 and 11 in 2022, a season which culminated in his second-career MVP award.
Rookie running back Emmett Johnson has been a wonder, dashing for 105 yards on 23 carries while forcing eight missed tackles on the afternoon, per Next Gen Stats. His performances over the past two weeks ensure that even when Kenneth Walker III returns to action from a groin injury -- which could occur Thursday -- the rookie should remain a big part of the offense.
The Chiefs still lack a consistent downfield threat, but Mahomes' ability to get the ball out on time and hit his targets in stride remains a superpower.
K.C. has shellacked three straight struggling opponents, putting up 35, 35 and 34 points in those games. The rolling Chiefs will face a Bills defense on Thursday that hasn’t allowed more than 12 points against four straight creampuffs. We’ll see which unit is legit and which has simply been beating up wanting foes.
Panthers earn wild win over Ravens
The weirdest game of the day was played in Charlotte.
The wacky tilt started with Bryce Young sacked for a safety on the Panthers' opening drive and ended with a game-sealing interception on a helter-skelter prayer by Ravens QB Jacoby Brissett. In between, there was a bit of everything.
We had a trick-play 52-yard TD bomb, a punch-out through-the-end-zone fumble, a kick-return TD, two muffed punts, two INTs, two flea-flicker TDs, negative plays galore, beautiful juke runs by both sides, 10 total plays over 20 yards, seven lead changes, eight touchdowns and a partridge in a pear tree.
It was a sloppy but entertaining affair between two flawed teams. Carolina came out on top thanks to the play of Young and Chuba Hubbard, which created distance in the NFC South race.
Head coach Dave Canales said he underscored the Panthers’ chance to take control of the division race earlier in the week.
“It was a moment to recognize,” he said, per the Charlotte Observer. “I wanted the guys to be comfortable in this position, to be able to say, ‘Hey, when you have a chance to start to create some distance, how do we respond to that?’ ”
It wasn’t the prettiest response, but the win pushed the Panthers to 5-5. With the Bucs and Saints both losing on Sunday and the 3-7 Falcons on their bye week, Carolina has a two-game lead in the division with seven to play.
The Panthers still play each of their division rivals -- starting at Tampa Bay next Monday night -- games that will be pivotal for their chances of retaining that lead. Their four non-division games the rest of the way are against the 7-3 Vikings, 7-2 (ahead of MNF) Bengals, 6-4 Steelers and 6-4 Seahawks.
Thanksgiving teams all win on Sunday
All six squads set to participate in our annual Turkey Day festivities won on Sunday afternoon. They did so by a tally of 182-96, including double-digit wins from the Lions, Cowboys, Bills and Chiefs.
We covered the Chiefs and Bills destructions earlier.
The NFC North sets up for a massive clash between Ben Johnson’s 8-2 Bears and Dan Campbell’s 8-2 Lions at Ford Field as our opening course on CBS at 1 p.m. ET.
Chicago sprinted out to a 16-0 lead over the Saints on Sunday before holding on for an eight-point win. Jeffery Simmons continues to show his massive worth with three sacks and six QB pressures -- it should come as zero surprise that, since Simmons' arrival via trade from Tennessee, Montez Sweat (seven QBPs on Sunday) has played his best. Meanwhile, Detroit stymied the Bucs' rushing attack for the most part and earned four sacks sans Aidan Hutchinson, who is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury. The defensive stops allowed Jared Goff to pick apart the Bucs secondary and drop a 57-yard bomb to Jameson Williams en route to a 31-21 victory. Detroit is coming off back-to-back 30-plus-point explosions. Slowing down Goff and Jahmyr Gibbs is a prime reason the Bears shelled out as much as they did for Simmons.
In our second course on Thursday -- 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX -- we get two NFC East rivals in Philadelphia and Dallas coming off much-needed wins. The Cowboys are hanging on in the division race, hoping for some help to bridge the gap with New York. Dak Prescott and Co. were sublime against Tennessee, racking up 51 points and scoring on all eight non-kneel drives. Prescott had at least 300 passing yards, four touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown for the second time in his career, becoming the fifth quarterback in NFL history to hit those marks multiple times, joining Drew Brees (four games), Aaron Rodgers (three games), Josh Allen (three games) and Peyton Manning (two games), per NFL Research.
Doing that against Tennessee is one thing. Repeating it against Philly is another.
The Eagles once again floundered listlessly in the second half, watching a 13-3 halftime lead nearly wither away, but made just enough plays against a hapless Steelers offense to eke out a 19-16 win. Saquon Barkley showed juice early before being sidelined late with yet another injury. Joe Milton III remains inconsistent under center, sometimes whipping it through the hands of a close target or missing by 7 feet, but other times, like on the gorgeous out-of-pocket sideline dime to Darius Cooper, he flashes his unique potential. It’s not hard to see why some coaches find Milton enticing. However, few games are won with 214 total yards and 141 passing yards. Milton should have an easier time against his former team, whose defense continues to make opposing QBs look good. Even with Sunday's win, Philly (3-7) still has less than a 1% chance to make the playoffs, per Next Gen Stats. However, spoiling their rivals' Thanksgiving would be a welcome consolation prize.
Week 11 Sunday spotlight
Coleman's stat line against the Raiders: 24 carries for 111 yards (4.6 per attempt) and 3 TDs; 4 receptions for 18 yards
Coleman became the first rookie with at least 100 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns in a game since Antonio Gibson in Week 12 of 2020. Coleman is the first Broncos player to rush for at least 100 yards and three touchdowns in a game since Mike Anderson in 2005, and the first Denver rookie to reach those marks since Clinton Portis in 2002.