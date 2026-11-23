Regardless of what anyone thinks of the call on Parker Washington’s non-TD, the outcome Sunday's contest (a 23-18 win for New York) was significant for both the Giants and Jags.

We’ve said it in this space before, but while much of the season's attention has been on the offense in New York, it’s been Dennard Wilson’s defense that has driven their quick turnaround. From the instant impact of rookie linebacker Arvell Reese to the rejuvenation of cornerback Deonte Banks, the Giants defense has taken things to another level.

On Sunday, it was Abdul Carter’s turn to headline. The menace lived in the Jaguars' backfield, gobbling up a career-high 12 pressures, the second-most by a player in a game this season, including six quick pressures and two sacks.

“He was all over the place. Monster,” Reece said of Carter, via The New York Post.

Led by Carter’s brilliance, Big Blue had Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, an MVP candidate, running for his life and making uncharacteristic brain farts.

For the G-Men -- whose offense did just enough, including getting two massive first downs to close out the game -- the defense’s staying power can keep them atop the NFC East, and would not be a fun out come January.

“We’re built for this, we’re built to win against the best teams in this league,” Carter said, “and that’s what we’re gonna continue to do. ... Bring all the great teams they want to bring; we’re gonna show up the same way every time.”

For the Jags, the road loss was a jolt.

It highlighted a flaw in their offensive line, which got whipped on Sunday, and not just by Carter. Lawrence did well not to get sacked 30 times, but was also pressured into some awful throws. Wilson had the QB in a blender, particularly early in the game, changing the post-snap looks. The red-zone struggles the Jags had overcome much of the season came back to haunt them, as they went a putrid 1-for-6. That won’t win you many road games.

The two INTs stung. The red-zone failures were brutal. But the 107 yards on 13 penalties were perhaps most disappointing for Liam Coen’s team. The Jags flew to New York in search of a signature win against a fellow division leader. They crapped out.

“We clearly were not prepared well enough as we have been ... we had been prepared in the majority of our football games and that did not show tonight, especially early on. I put that directly on me,” Coen said.

Disappointments happen, particularly on the road. What will say more about the Jags' chances come January will be how they bounce back. Luckily, they have a home date with the reeling Titans to take out their frustrations in Week 12 before another big showdown with the Bears on Dec. 6.