Nick Sirianni not ruling out staff changes during Eagles' bye week following 7th consecutive loss

The Philadelphia Eagles head into the bye week spiraling, losers of seven straight, including Sunday’s 19-11 defeat to the New York Giants. With the trade deadline approaching, the roster could look different when the club returns. Coach Nick Sirianni also didn’t rule out staffing changes over the week off.

"We'll talk," Sirianni said via ESPN. "Obviously, right now my job is to be there for our guys and to go watch the tape and go look through everything. I'll do anything I can to help this team win football games. I'll look at myself internally first and then go from there.

"My job is to coach the players and to coach the coaches, and anything I can do to help this team win games, we'll do. Everything can always be on the table, but I don't think you change just to change because that's what your record says that -- you've got to look at what's really real and not react to anything else."

With the playoffs a pipe dream at this point, the Eagles are obvious sellers ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. Even if Howie Roseman doesn’t gut the entire roster, at the very least, players on expiring contracts such as tight end Dallas Goedert, corner Tariq Woolen and defensive tackle Moro Ojomo should garner trade interest.

The offensive struggles have been the No. 1 reason behind the Eagles' plummet both before and after Jalen Hurts went down with blood clots. Sean Mannion, a 34-year-old first-time play-caller, hasn’t had a handle on what the offense does well or how he wants to frame game plans.

The instability up front has been one big issue. The offensive line has struggled from the onset. Lane Johnson’s retirement stung. And the club jettisoned Cam Jurgens after the center’s struggles continued. The ground game has been horrific, and whoever has been under center has struggled to generate positive plays.

After entering Sunday’s game with the league's worst 3-and-out rate, the Joe Milton III-led offense failed to earn a first down on seven drives in the loss to the Eagles. Milton took over for an ineffective Tanner McKee. While the offense tried to stretch the field a bit more and Milton used his legs well, it looked like an operation led by a QB making his first start after being in town for only a few weeks.

Philly has had to operate at times without key players, from Hurts to Johnson to DeVonta Smith to Saquon Barkley and others. However, it’s been more than just injuries that have stymied the Eagles offense. Mannion and offensive line coach Chris Kuper are squarely in the crosshairs of criticism heading into the bye.

"Obviously, none of us offensively have done a good enough job. We're not going to sit here as coaches -- and it's not Sean, it's all of us and it starts with me," Sirianni said. "I think the correct question there to me is, 'Do you think you've done a good enough job?' Obviously, I haven't done a good enough job. We all have things that we've got to get better at, and we've got to figure it out on offense."

If Sirianni plans to make an in-season change to his coaching staff, the bye week makes the most sense to pull the trigger.