Broncos call off trade with Chargers for LB Daiyan Henley

The original agreement was an in-division trade that illustrated the gap between the two teams in 2026 and was set to send an high-quality linebacker (and expiring contract) to a contender in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick. It was pending a physical, and ESPN.com reported Henley was in the Broncos' facility Wednesday undergoing a physical prior to the team’s late-night announcement.

Neither team has given a reason for why the trade fell through.

The Chargers posted "welcome back" on social media on Wednesday night.

Henley was set to go from the NFL's only winless team to one of the top squads in the AFC race this season, where he’d join tackling machine Alex Singleton in the linebacking corps of a stellar Denver defense.

Instead, he’ll spend the rest of his fourth professional season with the only team he’s known.