Broncos call off trade with Chargers for LB Daiyan Henley
Cancel the movers and stop packing boxes because Daiyan Henley is staying in Los Angeles.
The agreed-upon trade sending the linebacker from the Chargers to Denver has been called off, the Broncos announced late Wednesday night.
“The proposed trade involving Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley will not be finalized,” the team said in a statement. “We have great respect for Daiyan as a player and person, and we wish him all the best moving forward.”
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The original agreement was an in-division trade that illustrated the gap between the two teams in 2026 and was set to send an high-quality linebacker (and expiring contract) to a contender in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick. It was pending a physical, and ESPN.com reported Henley was in the Broncos' facility Wednesday undergoing a physical prior to the team’s late-night announcement.
Neither team has given a reason for why the trade fell through.
The Chargers posted "welcome back" on social media on Wednesday night.
Henley was set to go from the NFL's only winless team to one of the top squads in the AFC race this season, where he’d join tackling machine Alex Singleton in the linebacking corps of a stellar Denver defense.
Instead, he’ll spend the rest of his fourth professional season with the only team he’s known.