Cardinals 'have all the confidence' in rookie QB Carson Beck ahead of first NFL start

The change some saw coming this week has happened ahead of schedule.

Carson Beck will make his first NFL start on Sunday for the Arizona Cardinals against the Los Angeles Rams, coach Mike LaFleur announced on Wednesday.

Beck replaces the injured Gardner Minshew, whose mid-game insertion in Week 8 helped spark a wild comeback win for Arizona and prompted the Cardinals' front office to ship previous starter Jacoby Brissett to the desperate Baltimore Ravens.

Riding the high that comes with the latest dose of Minshew Magic, Arizona traveled to Seattle with plenty of optimism in Week 9, only to be reminded of the talent gulf that exists between the two teams in a 17-3 loss to the Seahawks that also saw Minshew suffer an elbow injury that landed him on injured reserve earlier this week, which paved the way for the third-round rookie.

Beck will walk through that opening after spending the regular season in anonymity at the bottom of Arizona's depth chart, and the only quality tape that exists of the University of Miami product was recorded way back at the beginning of August when Beck participated in a wildly entertaining shootout of a Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. Beck missed the remainder of the preseason due to a rib injury.

That was months ago. It might as well be ages ago at this point.

Fortunately, Beck is no stranger to big moments. He was a former four-star recruit at Georgia, ascended to the starting role and eventually transferred to Miami in 2025, heroically leading the upstart Hurricanes on a magical run to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

His latest step into the bright lights will come with lesser stakes -- the 3-6 Cardinals aren't expected to suddenly become a Super Bowl contender -- but more pressure and a greater challenge at the professional level. Arizona isn't wasting time worrying about that reality, though.

"I know this isn't too big for him," LaFleur said, via ESPN.com. "Go have some fun, man. Go let it sling."