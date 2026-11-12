Cardinals 'have all the confidence' in rookie QB Carson Beck ahead of first NFL start
The change some saw coming this week has happened ahead of schedule.
Carson Beck will make his first NFL start on Sunday for the Arizona Cardinals against the Los Angeles Rams, coach Mike LaFleur announced on Wednesday.
Beck replaces the injured Gardner Minshew, whose mid-game insertion in Week 8 helped spark a wild comeback win for Arizona and prompted the Cardinals' front office to ship previous starter Jacoby Brissett to the desperate Baltimore Ravens.
Riding the high that comes with the latest dose of Minshew Magic, Arizona traveled to Seattle with plenty of optimism in Week 9, only to be reminded of the talent gulf that exists between the two teams in a 17-3 loss to the Seahawks that also saw Minshew suffer an elbow injury that landed him on injured reserve earlier this week, which paved the way for the third-round rookie.
Beck will walk through that opening after spending the regular season in anonymity at the bottom of Arizona's depth chart, and the only quality tape that exists of the University of Miami product was recorded way back at the beginning of August when Beck participated in a wildly entertaining shootout of a Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. Beck missed the remainder of the preseason due to a rib injury.
That was months ago. It might as well be ages ago at this point.
Fortunately, Beck is no stranger to big moments. He was a former four-star recruit at Georgia, ascended to the starting role and eventually transferred to Miami in 2025, heroically leading the upstart Hurricanes on a magical run to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
His latest step into the bright lights will come with lesser stakes -- the 3-6 Cardinals aren't expected to suddenly become a Super Bowl contender -- but more pressure and a greater challenge at the professional level. Arizona isn't wasting time worrying about that reality, though.
"I know this isn't too big for him," LaFleur said, via ESPN.com. "Go have some fun, man. Go let it sling."
RELATED CONTENT
The Cardinals have been encouraged by what they've seen from Beck on the practice field in the months that have passed between that Hall of Fame Game -- in which Beck completed 15 of 19 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown -- and now, bolstering their confidence in the rookie, who will take the field Sunday with a receiving corps largely comprised of the same pass-catchers he's been targeting in practice all season.
"You never really know until you get to the live bullets on Sunday, but just the way he goes about his business ... have all the confidence that he's ready to roll," LaFleur said.
Beck has enjoyed quite a transformation over the last year or so. He left Georgia as the losing party in a battle with Gunner Stockton for the top job and arrived at Miami with the goal of repairing his reputation prior to turning pro. With low expectations following him to Coral Gables, Florida, most of the college football world was pleasantly surprised to watch Beck become a big-game star with the Hurricanes, leading them to wins over Notre Dame, Florida State, Pittsburgh, Ohio State and Ole Miss, with the last of that group proving Beck had the moxie to deliver in the clutch.
That boosted his draft stock from Quinn Ewers range (seventh round) to a Day 2 pick, offering intrigue in Arizona in a quarterback room originally headlined by two obvious bridge veterans.
Sunday will represent Beck's first chance to show the Cardinals he could be more than a developmental prospect. Arizona's staff expects him to seize the moment.
"He's a confident kid by nature, so he's reserved, but I mean he's been what he's been since he's been here," quarterbacks coach Matt Schaub said. "And so it's been good to see him getting his workload ramped up, especially he had some little injury situation in camp, so he lost some reps and some experience and just development there, but he's picked back up and so we like where he's at."