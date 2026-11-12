Colts QB Daniel Jones on deadline trades: 'You're not happy to see it'

The end of Jones' response illustrates the only option he has left at this point in a forgotten season that will precede anticipated change. He must make the best of the situation, regardless of how many playmakers have hit the door.

But boy, have plenty left. Downs is now a Kansas City Chief, Keenan Allen headed west to San Francisco, Quenton Nelson joined the Seahawks and even the defensive side was affected when DeForest Buckner preceded Allen in joining the 49ers.

No matter how they slice it, the moves are a clear signal that the Colts are looking toward the future. The remaining players must reconcile that with the fact there is still half of a season to play and seize the opportunities in front of them.

“Josh was kind of in the air so we didn’t really know,’’ receiver Laquon Treadwell said. “But Keenan was very shocking to a lot of guys in the room. Those are our brothers. I wish the best for them.

“Keenan (is) walking into San Fran and then Josh going to Kansas City. Hopefully they get what they were wishing for. ... All the guys here, we’ve still gotta go out there and perform at a high level.’’

That's the only message coach Shane Steichen can deliver at this point: We're all playing for our jobs.

They'll have to do so with a few less familiar faces alongside them.