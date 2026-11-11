Bengals' Zac Taylor uncomfortable discussing nixed Arnold Ebiketie trade: 'It was on our end'

Tuesday's trade deadline included a flurry of deals and one that fell apart.

The latter occurred between the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles, who reportedly had agreed to a trade that would send edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie to the Bengals in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick.

The proposed deal later fell through due to the team's compensatory picks formula. The Bengals would have lost a third-round comp draft pick (granted after Trey Hendrickson left in free agency for Baltimore during this past offseason) if the trade had been completed.

How the Bengals arrived at this realization likely won't be revealed for some time. But with Wednesday's media availability came the guarantee somebody would be asked about the called-off trade. That somebody was head coach Zac Taylor, who was also speaking on behalf of director of player personnel Duke Tobin.

"Duke was very explicit with me when he came and spoke to me about how he wanted this portrayed," Taylor began, via ESPN. "I'm not comfortable doing it, but I'm going to do what he asked.

"We did make an effort to put some depth in there in place of [the injured] Cashius [Howell]. As we got into it, obviously it was going to be a little more costly than we initially anticipated. He's really apologetic about it and wants to make clear [that] Philly was a great trade partner. It was on our end."