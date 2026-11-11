Bengals' Zac Taylor uncomfortable discussing nixed Arnold Ebiketie trade: 'It was on our end'
Tuesday's trade deadline included a flurry of deals and one that fell apart.
The latter occurred between the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles, who reportedly had agreed to a trade that would send edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie to the Bengals in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick.
The proposed deal later fell through due to the team's compensatory picks formula. The Bengals would have lost a third-round comp draft pick (granted after Trey Hendrickson left in free agency for Baltimore during this past offseason) if the trade had been completed.
How the Bengals arrived at this realization likely won't be revealed for some time. But with Wednesday's media availability came the guarantee somebody would be asked about the called-off trade. That somebody was head coach Zac Taylor, who was also speaking on behalf of director of player personnel Duke Tobin.
"Duke was very explicit with me when he came and spoke to me about how he wanted this portrayed," Taylor began, via ESPN. "I'm not comfortable doing it, but I'm going to do what he asked.
"We did make an effort to put some depth in there in place of [the injured] Cashius [Howell]. As we got into it, obviously it was going to be a little more costly than we initially anticipated. He's really apologetic about it and wants to make clear [that] Philly was a great trade partner. It was on our end."
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Cincinnati's decision to back out of the trade prevented it from giving up sixth- and third-round picks for Ebiketie, who was a compensatory free agent signed by the Eagles this offseason. It also inspired plenty of speculation as to how such a deal reached that stage before draft capital catastrophe occurred.
"I didn't even ask the question," Taylor said. "It doesn't really matter to me. It probably took three minutes of my day yesterday away from watching tape. Got a lot of faith in how [the front office] operates and we'll just move forward with it."
This isn't the first time a proposed trade has fallen through for unusual reasons. At the 2017 trade deadline, an agreed-upon deal between the Browns and Bengals to send quarterback A.J. McCarron to Cleveland fell through because Cleveland didn't file its paperwork before the 4 p.m. ET deadline.
This one merely prevented the Bengals from adding some depth while Howell deals with a wrist injury. In the grand scheme, it likely won't matter much, but when Tobin has his next news conference, it's safe to expect he'll be asked about it.
With Tuesday's nixed trade off the table, the Bengals stood pat at the deadline, choosing to proceed with their roster as currently constructed. As the deadline drifted into the past, Taylor had one message left to deliver: full steam and full confidence ahead.
"Certainly have a ton of confidence in our front office and how they do things," Taylor said. "They've given us the players that have allowed us to be 6-2 right now and playing at such a high level.
"We'll put that behind us and move forward and just get excited for this game on Sunday, and our locker room is in a great place right now."