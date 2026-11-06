NFL Week 9 bold predictions: Justin Jefferson feasts on Bills; Commanders upset Rams

Justin Jefferson lays waste to Bills (again)

Averaging a career-low 55.8 receiving yards per game this season, Jefferson has grown increasingly frustrated with his role in Minnesota's offense. But Monday night's opponent harkens back to a game when the receiver was at the peak of his powers. Halfway through his 2022 Offensive Player of the Year campaign, Jefferson eviscerated Buffalo with 10 receptions for 193 yards and a touchdown, making one of the most absurd catches in memory on a late, fourth-and-18 heave from Kirk Cousins. Most importantly, he carried the Vikings to an upset win over the Bills. I think history repeats itself in the 27-year-old's second career game against Buffalo. Carson Wentz is starting for the Vikes in place of the injured Kyler Murray, and the veteran quarterback knows where his bread is buttered. In his five starts last season, Wentz targeted Jefferson 50 times. He force-feeds the wideout once again in this prime-time affair, and Jefferson posts 150+ receiving yards for the first time since the 2023 season, lifting Minnesota to a massive bounce-back win.