Next Woman Up: Alissa Jagarnath, Director of Brand & Merchandise for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Women are rising up the ranks throughout professional football, earning positions of power in a space that for too long was ruled almost exclusively by men. We're seeing more and more women breaking barriers in the sport, but what are the stories beyond the headlines? Who are the women shaping and influencing the NFL today? Answering those questions is the aim of the Next Woman Up series. While the conversational Q&As are edited and condensed for clarity, this is a forum for impactful women to share experiences in their own words. Without further ado, we introduce:
Alissa Jagarnath, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Position: Director of Brand & Merchandise
Let's start from the beginning. How did you get your start in a career in football?
I actually didn't have this big master plan to start in football. I was always generally passionate about different things, but the one commonality was that they were all rooted in culture. So my first role, which was at SA Studios Global, really set the foundation for what my career looks like. It allowed me to think differently, think more creatively and really have an approach that was rooted in storytelling. It also showed that I could work on projects, brands or people that really resonated with me and my personal interests. My next job was with Fight Club, which was my first experience in the sports realm, and I met with a lot of athletes for content. But my welcoming party for football was I helped launch digital channels for Amazon Sports on Prime and announce Thursday Night Football. I really got to see the behind the scenes from a broadcast perspective and cultural perspective. Fast forward to this opportunity I got with the Bucs, which felt like a natural progression.
So what does your current role entail?
My job is anything but mundane, which is one of my favorite things about the job. It brings me a lot of connection to the community, and at the heart of it, I’m really thinking about how the Bucs show up in in the world, in the stadium and within our community. Our organization talks often about how we are the flagbearers of Tampa Bay, and I take that responsibility very seriously. It’s the ethos for everything that I think about when it comes to merchandise, signage, community events, how we activate on game day aside from the game itself. For me, it all comes back to if people can walk away and think how something was so Tampa or so Bucs, I know we did our job correctly.
How do the ideas for new merchandise come together?
I'm very fortunate enough to have a team from production and creative who come together and look at what feels authentic to Tampa. We do a great job of listening and paying attention to what people are saying on the internet and out on the streets about our brand. We take notice, meet and decide where changes make the most sense. The key thing about merchandise that I’m always passionate about is everything is intentional, from videos or designs, and always connects back to our team or Tampa Bay. The inspiration for designs not only comes from the audience but history. Vintage and nostalgia is big right now, and those styles can trigger a memory. Then we pair the concept with storytelling and answer questions like, where do we want to shoot this? Or who do we want to be part of this? It’s also important for me to use this platform to put different community leaders or businesses around Tampa in the spotlight, rather than only using professional models. Those deep cuts and easter eggs are important. We want people to not only wear our merch but react to it. We have great partners within Fanatics who help bring our vision to life.
Do you have a favorite project or moment from your time with the Bucs so far?
When I started with the Bucs two years ago, I had to dive right in because we were at the end of training camp. About two or three months into that season, we had to start thinking about the organization’s 50th anniversary season (2025). I was trying to get my bearings but also knew that big moment needed to be prioritized. Brian Ford, our COO, told us that not a lot of people get to experience that milestone, so I took that seriously. It was my favorite big project, and it gave us the opportunity to celebrate the organization in a plethora of ways. A huge moment was bringing back the ’76 jersey. We created murals across the city, created a museum exhibit, partnered with several companies to create merchandising collections, hosted watch parties around the community and so much more. Our mission was to meet our different communities where they’re at, and we did that while representing all the eras of Buccaneers football. I feel very grateful that I not only experienced it but was a part of it.
I saw that the Buccaneers were named the NFL’s Club Retailer of the Year for 2025. What does that award mean to you?
When you’re going through the process and doing a project of this magnitude, sometimes you forget to really appreciate it when you’re in it. To be recognized as Club Retailer of the Year just shows that what our team is doing is right. We’re hitting all of the emotions and reaching all of our different audiences. I think it also showed that the collections we created were what our audiences wanted, whether that meant very football-specific pieces or something a little more lifestyle-based, because the reality is people don’t want to just wear their merch on game day. If they are proud, loyal fans, they want to wear their shirts out and about or at a family function, and we see that a lot.
That’s so true. I love your outlook on your work. What would you say is the most challenging part about your job?
I think it’s finding a balance from a brand perspective. You want to honor what people love about the Buccaneers but you also don’t want the brand to stand still and feel stagnant. I want to respect all of that, but I do think there’s a way to marry new, refreshing ways to engage fans while being intentional and not creating something just for the purpose of being new. That’s definitely the most challenging.
That makes sense. Where does your work most impact the organization?
I think it’s seen in how people perceive the Bucs. Every collaboration, every piece of merch and every experience becomes part of the story people tell in regard to the Bucs. When those things are done well, they reinforce who we are, not only as a football team but as a brand that’s connected to Tampa and reflects the community we represent. I really believe that’s the full impact.
What have you learned most about yourself throughout your career?
I’ve learned to trust my instincts. Early in your career, you’re looking for validation, and that’s completely normal. If you’re someone -- and I feel I’m proof of this -- who has done the work and research, and knows the audience and fans, then you’re in a great position to stand behind your point of view.
OK, let's pivot to mentorship. Do you have any mentors and what advice have you received from them that you keep with you along your career journey?
I haven’t had just one mentor. I've been fortunate in my career to come across people who have different perspectives who have shaped me, my career and thought process. The team at SA Studios Global really changed the way I thought about creativity, culture and storytelling, and that foundation has stayed with me.
Now with the Bucs, I really admire the vision of one of our owners, Darcie Glazer Kassewitz. Her leadership and commitment to women and women in sports is phenomenal, and that’s something I resonate with. You see that in the things we are doing from an organizational standpoint. We’re a key player in girls flag football and we have our She Is Football platform, with a mission to develop female leaders through programming designed to keep girls in sports. I’m fortunate to be in an organization that has visions and ethos in place to support women.
What advice do you have for women looking to get into a career in a similar space?
Oh, I have a lot of thoughts. I think there’s this misconception that you have to spend your entire career in sports to work in sports, and that’s not necessarily true. Some of my most valuable experiences have come from previous places in which I’ve worked alongside the NFL. It’s about transferrable skills. I was able to bring insight and an appetite for culture, storytelling and connecting with communities. You don’t necessarily need to be all-consuming of football. I can’t answer every team statistic, but I know the culture because I immersed myself in our organization and the city of Tampa. All that to say, the more well-rounded your perspective is, the more you’ll bring to the table. Also, don’t be intimidated by the industry. Football needs people with different backgrounds and ways of thinking. My point of view is valuable because I bring experience from outside of sport and help the Bucs connect with fans in new areas.
That’s a great point. Lastly, what are you most proud of?
I’m so proud of being a first generation Guyanese American. My parents immigrated from Guyana in the 1970s, and their work ethic resonates in my work ethic. They gave me the foundation, and I want someone to see that if there is a place for me in this industry, there’s a place for you. If you come with your whole perspective and authenticity, drive and passion, you will be an asset to the team and organization. People get intimidated when they don’t see anyone who represents them, and they automatically assume there’s no space for them. I’m here to show that there is space, and that’s something I’m absolutely proud of.