Next Woman Up: Alissa Jagarnath, Director of Brand & Merchandise for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Let's start from the beginning. How did you get your start in a career in football?

I actually didn't have this big master plan to start in football. I was always generally passionate about different things, but the one commonality was that they were all rooted in culture. So my first role, which was at SA Studios Global, really set the foundation for what my career looks like. It allowed me to think differently, think more creatively and really have an approach that was rooted in storytelling. It also showed that I could work on projects, brands or people that really resonated with me and my personal interests. My next job was with Fight Club, which was my first experience in the sports realm, and I met with a lot of athletes for content. But my welcoming party for football was I helped launch digital channels for Amazon Sports on Prime and announce Thursday Night Football. I really got to see the behind the scenes from a broadcast perspective and cultural perspective. Fast forward to this opportunity I got with the Bucs, which felt like a natural progression.

So what does your current role entail?

My job is anything but mundane, which is one of my favorite things about the job. It brings me a lot of connection to the community, and at the heart of it, I’m really thinking about how the Bucs show up in in the world, in the stadium and within our community. Our organization talks often about how we are the flagbearers of Tampa Bay, and I take that responsibility very seriously. It’s the ethos for everything that I think about when it comes to merchandise, signage, community events, how we activate on game day aside from the game itself. For me, it all comes back to if people can walk away and think how something was so Tampa or so Bucs, I know we did our job correctly.

How do the ideas for new merchandise come together?

I'm very fortunate enough to have a team from production and creative who come together and look at what feels authentic to Tampa. We do a great job of listening and paying attention to what people are saying on the internet and out on the streets about our brand. We take notice, meet and decide where changes make the most sense. The key thing about merchandise that I’m always passionate about is everything is intentional, from videos or designs, and always connects back to our team or Tampa Bay. The inspiration for designs not only comes from the audience but history. Vintage and nostalgia is big right now, and those styles can trigger a memory. Then we pair the concept with storytelling and answer questions like, where do we want to shoot this? Or who do we want to be part of this? It’s also important for me to use this platform to put different community leaders or businesses around Tampa in the spotlight, rather than only using professional models. Those deep cuts and easter eggs are important. We want people to not only wear our merch but react to it. We have great partners within Fanatics who help bring our vision to life.