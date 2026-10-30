NFL Week 8 bold predictions: Joe Burrow throws 6 TD passes; Jahmyr Gibbs punishes Vikings' defense

Detroit DT Alim McNeill wrecks Minnesota with career day

The Lions' defense remains highly suspect, but don't blame the pass rush. Detroit entered Week 8 tied for the league lead with 21 sacks. Aidan Hutchinson has provided his usual disruption with five sacks and 39 pressures (tied for second, behind only Will Anderson Jr.'s 41), while free-agent addition D.J. Wonnum has been a pleasant surprise with five QB takedowns of his own. But with Minnesota featuring the seasoned, stout OT duo of Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill, the Vikings aren't visibly vulnerable on the edges. The same cannot be said about their interior O-line. Minnesota's a mess inside, and that's where one of the most overlooked Lions roams. Alim McNeill still seemed to be working his way back from major knee surgery last season, but he has returned to his destructive self in 2026, ranking near the top of the charts among defensive tackles in sacks (3.5), pressures (23), quick pressures (9) and QB hits (8). In a cranked-up Ford Field on Sunday, the 6-foot-2, 310-pounder terrorizes Kyler Murray with a career-high three sacks, as the Lions hand the league's last remaining undefeated team its first loss.