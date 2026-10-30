NFL Week 8 bold predictions: Joe Burrow throws 6 TD passes; Jahmyr Gibbs punishes Vikings' defense
NFL.com analysts provide bold predictions -- spanning everything from team-based takes to fantasy forecasts -- for Week 8 of the 2026 season.
NOTE: All statistics come courtesy of Next Gen Stats, unless otherwise noted.
Bobby Kownack
Digital Content Producer
Joe Burrow sets career high for single-game TD passes ... before halftime
Burrow and the Bengals caught fire in the final two quarters against the Ravens last week, reaching the end zone on five straight drives. Burrow concluded four of those possessions with touchdown passes. He’s going to keep the good times rolling on Sunday, slicing up Tennessee’s defense in the first half for the same amount of passing TDs the unit has allowed all season -- six. Will he stay in long enough during the second half to break the NFL single-game record of seven passing TDs? That’s not for this bold prediction to say. You’ll have to tune in to find out.
Gennaro Filice
Editor at Large
Detroit DT Alim McNeill wrecks Minnesota with career day
The Lions' defense remains highly suspect, but don't blame the pass rush. Detroit entered Week 8 tied for the league lead with 21 sacks. Aidan Hutchinson has provided his usual disruption with five sacks and 39 pressures (tied for second, behind only Will Anderson Jr.'s 41), while free-agent addition D.J. Wonnum has been a pleasant surprise with five QB takedowns of his own. But with Minnesota featuring the seasoned, stout OT duo of Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill, the Vikings aren't visibly vulnerable on the edges. The same cannot be said about their interior O-line. Minnesota's a mess inside, and that's where one of the most overlooked Lions roams. Alim McNeill still seemed to be working his way back from major knee surgery last season, but he has returned to his destructive self in 2026, ranking near the top of the charts among defensive tackles in sacks (3.5), pressures (23), quick pressures (9) and QB hits (8). In a cranked-up Ford Field on Sunday, the 6-foot-2, 310-pounder terrorizes Kyler Murray with a career-high three sacks, as the Lions hand the league's last remaining undefeated team its first loss.
Grant Gordon
Digital Content Editor
T-Law boosts MVP argument
With a rested Jaguars squad coming off a bye to find a hobbled, stripped-down Colts club, Trevor Lawrence will bolster his early MVP argument with some statistical splendor. T-Law will match his career high of five touchdown passes and set a new personal best when he throws for more than 400 yards.
Chad Reuter
Draft Analyst
Jets defense gets TWO more picks
The Jets have intercepted just one pass since the start of the 2025 season -- S Minkah Fitzpatrick picked off Chicago's Tyson Bagent in Week 4. On Sunday, Aaron Glenn's defense will pick off Kirk Cousins twice, with Fitzpatrick and fellow safety Dane Belton creating the turnovers. Cousins' struggles in another Raiders loss help No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza ascend into the starting job.
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Raza Umerani
Seasonal Fantasy Football Researcher
Jahmyr Gibbs motors over Minnesota
Gibbs is averaging nearly 28 touches a game this season, currently standing as the highest rate the league has seen in five years. The Lions will need a vintage game from him to combat the Vikings' relentless defense and hand their rivals their first loss of the campaign. That's exactly what Gibbs will deliver, compiling more than 200 yards of total offense and scoring four touchdowns for the second time in his career (the first of which, coincidentally, came at home against Minnesota two seasons ago).
Ben McWilliams
Senior Researcher
Graybeards light up scoreboard at MetLife Stadium
Geno Smith's Jets welcome Kirk Cousins' Raiders to North Jersey for a matchup of teams not necessarily known for explosive offenses in recent years. However, the 36-year-old Smith hits this revenge game against his former team coming off a 287-yard, three-TD performance, while the 38-year-old Cousins entered this week with an NFL-high 16 touchdown passes. I predict we see some fireworks from the two veterans as they become the first opposing QBs age 36 or older to both throw at least four touchdown passes in the same game.
Brooke Cersosimo
Senior Staff Editor
Bucs defensive tackle notches third INT this season
Entering Week 8, Buccaneers DT A'Shawn Robinson has more interceptions (two) than the rest of the NFL's defensive linemen combined (one), as Kansas City's George Karlaftis is the only other DL with a pick in 2026. Over the rest of his 11-year career, Robinson has just one other INT, picking off Drew Brees in 2017. But on Sunday against the rival Falcons, the 6-3, 320-pounder intercepts Michael Penix Jr. for his third INT of the season.