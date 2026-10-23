NFL Week 7 bold predictions: Giants' J.J. McCarthy shreds Texans; Kenneth Walker III revenge game?

Bo Nix quiets critics with prolific passing day

In the wake of Denver's overtime defeat of Seattle last week on Thursday Night Football, Ryan Fitzpatrick used his Prime platform to go scorched earth on Nix. Was Fitzmagic looking to create a viral moment? Perhaps. Was he the only person disgusted by Nix's play? Absolutely not. For the second time in his three NFL seasons, the Broncos signal-caller is off to a painfully slow start. Among qualified quarterbacks, he ranks 26th in completion percentage (60.3) and passer rating (79.4), 29th in passing yards per game (174.8), 32nd in yards per attempt (5.6) and dead freakin' last in air yards per attempt (5.8). This is despite the fact that he's protected by one of the league's best offensive lines, with Nix owning the fifth-lowest pressure rate among qualified QBs at 31.2%. To Fitzy's point, the man is playing uninspired football. But with Arizona's defense on the docket this Sunday, it's time to get right! Here's a tasty tidbit from the good folks at Next Gen Stats: The Cardinals have faced the fourth-fewest dropbacks in the NFL (191), but they have given up the most passing touchdowns (16). A couple more NGS nuggets of note: Opposing quarterbacks are producing a 116.5 passer rating and 8.6 yards per attempt against Arizona, both league highs. In this week's trip to the desert, Nix scorches the Cardinals for 300 yards and three touchdowns. And somewhere, Ryan Fitzpatrick smiles.