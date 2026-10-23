NFL Week 7 bold predictions: Giants' J.J. McCarthy shreds Texans; Kenneth Walker III revenge game?
NFL.com analysts provide bold predictions -- spanning everything from team-based takes to fantasy forecasts -- for Week 7 of the 2026 season.
NOTE: All statistics come courtesy of Next Gen Stats, unless otherwise noted.
Ben McWilliams
Senior Researcher
J.J. McCarthy drops four hundy on Texans' defense
McCarthy nearly sparked an all-time comeback against the Saints in Week 6, passing for 243 yards and leading three scoring drives after entering the game in the fourth quarter with the Giants trailing 34-10. At that pace, McCarthy would have had 972 passing yards over four quarters, so I predict that will be his passing total this week against the red-hot Texans. Just kidding! But I will predict the former top-10 pick will join Patrick Mahomes as the only players to throw for at least 400 passing yards against a DeMeco Ryans-led defense, ushering in a new era of Giants quarterbacking.
Grant Gordon
Digital Content Editor
K9 muzzled by former team
The addition of Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III has reinvigorated the Chiefs’ offense, which leads the NFL in yards per game (414.0). Currently the league’s leading rusher, Walker returns to Seattle to face the squad that let him walk in free agency. Oh, the drama. Though the Seahawks’ rushing attack has sputtered without Walker, the "Dark Side" defense is still a bear -- and it will be just that on Sunday, holding K9 to fewer than 70 yards rushing in a season-worst outing. In the process, the Seahawks will snap their two-game skid and deliver the Chiefs their first loss of the season on Sunday Night Football.
Raza Umerani
Seasonal Fantasy Football Researcher
Kenneth Walker III serves revenge freezing cold
I hear you, Grant, but I'm swinging in the opposite direction. In Walker's return to Seattle just eight months after winning Super Bowl MVP with the Seahawks, the running back will put together his best game yet in an already-remarkable campaign. He'll become the first player this season to hit 200 yards rushing -- and score two touchdowns, to boot -- as the Chiefs improve to 6-0.
Gennaro Filice
Editor at Large
Bo Nix quiets critics with prolific passing day
In the wake of Denver's overtime defeat of Seattle last week on Thursday Night Football, Ryan Fitzpatrick used his Prime platform to go scorched earth on Nix. Was Fitzmagic looking to create a viral moment? Perhaps. Was he the only person disgusted by Nix's play? Absolutely not. For the second time in his three NFL seasons, the Broncos signal-caller is off to a painfully slow start. Among qualified quarterbacks, he ranks 26th in completion percentage (60.3) and passer rating (79.4), 29th in passing yards per game (174.8), 32nd in yards per attempt (5.6) and dead freakin' last in air yards per attempt (5.8). This is despite the fact that he's protected by one of the league's best offensive lines, with Nix owning the fifth-lowest pressure rate among qualified QBs at 31.2%. To Fitzy's point, the man is playing uninspired football. But with Arizona's defense on the docket this Sunday, it's time to get right! Here's a tasty tidbit from the good folks at Next Gen Stats: The Cardinals have faced the fourth-fewest dropbacks in the NFL (191), but they have given up the most passing touchdowns (16). A couple more NGS nuggets of note: Opposing quarterbacks are producing a 116.5 passer rating and 8.6 yards per attempt against Arizona, both league highs. In this week's trip to the desert, Nix scorches the Cardinals for 300 yards and three touchdowns. And somewhere, Ryan Fitzpatrick smiles.
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Brooke Cersosimo
Senior Staff Editor
Vikings' defense takes Colts' soul
Brian Flores' defense is tied for third in the league in takeaways with 10, including three in the undefeated Vikings' latest win (Week 5 in New Orleans). Fresh off the bye, that unit comes ready to feast against the 2-4 Colts and produces a season-high five takeaways (four INTs and a fumble recovery).
Chad Reuter
Draft Analyst
New York's young pass-rushing duo eats in Houston
The Giants have used top-five overall picks on star defenders in each of the past two drafts, grabbing Abdul Carter at No. 3 last year and Arvell Reese at No. 5 in April. With the Texans struggling with injuries at their offensive tackle spots, this pass-rushing duo is primed for a breakout game. Entering Sunday's contest with three total sacks, Carter and Reese combine for four-plus takedowns of C.J. Stroud.