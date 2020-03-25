NFL signings/trades with the biggest impact on the 2020 season

While Drew Brees just inked a two-year deal, he's clearly a year-to-year player at this stage of his career. So New Orleans has to be ALL IN. This is the kind of savvy signing that gives the 41-year-old the best chance to make one last run at a second ring. Sanders is the ultimate No. 2 receiver behind Michael Thomas, who is the best wideout in the game today. Add in a healthy Alvin Kamara and tight end Jared Cook, and New Orleans' offense will light up scoreboards once again.