NFL Preseason Power Rankings: Patriots, Rams, Saints lead way

Welcome to a new era of the Power Rankings.
New guy, same drill. Every Tuesday morning during the regular season and through the playoffs, I'll spin through the NFL and rank every team, from glorious No. 1 to dreaded No. 32. Like a gritty reality TV competitor, I didn't come here to make friends. But I promise to be fair.
We'll fire up the engine with a mid-preseason Power Rankings. I implore you not to get too amped up in either direction over where your team stands in the middle of August. There will be plenty of time to rage tweet me at @danhanzus. Let's ease into this relationship slowly.
Finally, I'd like to shout out Elliot Harrison, who did great work in this space over the past eight years. Excited to take the baton and break into a clunky Dad Jog. Let's do this thing.