Jimmy Garoppolo throws 5 consecutive INTs in practice

Jimmy Garoppolo enjoyed a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day at the office on Wednesday afternoon.

During one stretch of practice, the San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback threw five consecutive interceptions to Richard Sherman, Ahkello Witherspoon, Jaquiski Tartt and Tarvarius Moore (twice), per NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco.

Jimmy G broke the spell with a touchdown pass to rookie Jalen Hurd, but the damage was done, acknowledged by the onlooking press and Garoppolo's head coach.

"He threw it to the wrong team five plays in a row," Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said bluntly. "I was a defensive coach today, so I was pumped. But no, the defense did great today and obviously he struggled.

"You hope to never have a day like that, but I don't think it's never not happened to anyone. When you do that, you hope you can practice long enough and give him a chance to play out of it and use it as an opportunity that hopefully you can do in a game. Hopefully you don't have five in the game, but you can play yourself out of two in a row or something like that."

Wednesday was San Francisco's last practice before traveling to Denver to take part in joint practices with the Broncos on Friday and Saturday. The 49ers will play Denver on Monday night, when Garoppolo is expected to make his preseason debut, his first on-field appearance since tearing his ACL in September.

Shanahan said he was unsure whether Garoppolo would play longer than one or two series, saying, "That depends on how the practices go this week."

If Jimmy G continues to throw to the wrong team (the Broncos) in the coming days, he might not be long for game action on Monday evening.