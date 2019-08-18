Bears waive Elliott Fry; kicking battle remains open

The Chicago Bears made a move at kicker.

The Bears waived kicker Elliott Fry on Sunday, coach Matt Nagy announced.

Fry was engaged in a tight kicking competition with Eddy Pineiro for the role throughout the 2019 offseason.

Fry signed with the Bears in April after playing for the Alliance of American Football's Orlando Apollos in the spring.

With the Bears parting ways with Fry, Nagy feels it will help Pineiro hone his skills as two preseason games remain on the docket.

"I think the biggest thing is what it enables us to do now with two preseason games left to get more kicks, essentially, whether that's in practice," Nagy said. "Now you're not splitting reps in the preseason game. I think, too, there's a little bit of the mental mindset as well for Eddy to understand that and know that these next two games will be great for him to get out there and get some reps and the volume will pick up a little bit for him."

It's important to note Pineiro hasn't officially won the gig yet. Nagy says the team will continue to look for the best fit at the position, and every position on the roster.

"Like any position we're always going to be looking for the best," Nagy said. "I think for Eddy, though, he needs to understand that we feel really good with where he's at and now he's never kicked in an NFL game before so that can go a couple different ways. It can go really good. It can go really bad. We don't know that answer but for right now we're good with where he's at. We want him to just keep kicking like he's been but we're always going to keep that thing open and not just at that position but every position until we make that final 53."

Will Pineiro be the kicker the Bears desperately need? Only time will tell.