Andrew Luck warms up before Colts preseason game

Andrew Luck warmed up on the field before the Indianapolis Colts' preseason tilt versus the Cleveland Browns.

The quarterback continues to rehab from a calf injury that morphed into an ankle injury. Luck is unlikely to play this preseason.

During his pregame warmup, Luck appeared to move well, both laterally and in stepping into his throws. It's the first time we've seen the Pro Bowl signal-caller throwing the ball in recent weeks.

While the pregame preparation doesn't clarify anything with Luck's persistent, nagging injury, it's a positive sign that he at least didn't look to be hindered. Pain management will be the issue to monitor moving forward.

Luck's availability for Week 1 remains in murky waters but watching him warm-up was as good a sign as we've seen. How his leg responds following the workout will speak volumes about his potential ability to play the season opener.