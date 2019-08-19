Cam Newton to make preseason debut Thursday

Cam Newton will finally make his preseason debut.

Coach Ron Rivera told reporters Monday that the starting quarterback will play Thursday versus the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Rivera didn't indicate how much run Newton would get in the team's third preseason game.

The 30-year-old quarterback is coming off surgery to repair the throwing shoulder he dealt with last year that sunk the Panthers season.

Reports out of Carolina's camp have suggested Newton's revamped throwing motion -- meant to take pressure and torque off his shoulder -- has been impressive. Newton said earlier this month his recovery and reworked motion were "still a work in progress."

Now the NFL world at-large will finally get to see that progress first hand in the preseason.

Rivera also noted that starters Christian McCaffrey, Luke Kuechly and Greg Olsen will play in the third preseason tilt.