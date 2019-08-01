Cam Newton on comeback: 'Still a work in progress'

Cam Newton is on track in his return from the latest shoulder issue that sabotaged his 2018 campaign, but the former NFL MVP cautions he still has strides to make.

In his first media session since the Week 15 Monday Night Football loss to the New Orleans Saints in mid-December, after which he was shut down for the season, Newton repeatedly told reporters his recovery is "still a work in progress," per Bill Voth of the team's official website.

"But I feel good," Newton added.

Newton underwent shoulder surgery in January, his second in less than two years. The signal-caller's injury clearly disrupted his play in 2018, with each throw looking like it took a herculean effort.

Videos and reports out of Panthers training camp depict Newton working on a more compact throwing motion that has looked good through the early portion of practices.

"I don't want people to just assume Cam's back," Newton cautioned. "I'm putting in a lot of work to get where I need to be. It's a process."

Newton took a scheduled veteran's day off Thursday with a plethora of other Panthers. The Carolina coaching staff has monitored the quarterback's workload and will do so moving forward until the season commences.

Despite issuing words of caution, Newton is on track to be fully unleashed in Week 1. If his shoulder holds up, the Panthers' offense should be the menace we saw early last year rather than the train wreck it became later in the season.

After three straight seasons winning the NFC South from 2013-2015, the Panthers have watched division rivals crowned the past three years.

"We want the division back," Newton proclaimed.

For that to happen, Newton must stay healthy for 16 games.