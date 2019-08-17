Josh McCown ends retirement, signs with Eagles

The Eagles changed their mind about adding another quarterback, and Josh McCown changed his about retirement.

After seeing two backups go down in successive weeks, Philadelphia invested in some insurance for Carson Wentz on Saturday and signed Josh McCown, who just two months ago announced he was hanging up his cleats following a 17-year career.

McCown will join the team on a one-year deal for $2 million in base salary that is fully guaranteed with a max value of $5.4 million, sources told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

That type of commitment suggests McCown isn't simply going to Philly for a tryout. He'll be one of its backups, a role that has held great significance the past two years amid season-ending injuries to franchise QB Wentz.

The Eagles' preseason No. 2 option, Nate Sudfeld, suffered a broken wrist to his non-throwing arm in the preseason opener and is expected to miss several weeks but not the season. On Thursday, Cody Kessler exited Philadelphia's second preseason game early and did not return after going into the concussion protocol, paving the way for 2019 fifth-round pick Clayton Thorson to finish the contest.

Coach Doug Pederson said afterward the team would evaluate Kessler and the QB situation at large this weekend.That manifested in another shot for McCown, who's been working as an analyst for ESPN this offseason.

Philly is the 40-year-old signal caller's 11th NFL team. McCown spent the past two seasons with the New York Jets, serving as the team's primary starter the first year, posting career highs in yards, completion percentage and touchdowns, and then as a mentor and backup to Sam Darnold in 2018. He's started at least three games in each of the past six seasons and 76 times overall since breaking into the NFL in 2002.

McCown has now been with a team in every division except the AFC South.