Jaguars wideout Marqise Lee activated from PUP list

Marqise Lee is back.

After missing the entire 2018 season with a torn ACL, the Jaguars wide receiver was activated from the physically unable to perform list Saturday and participated in practice. His return comes just a week shy of the one-year anniversary of his knee injury.

It marks a potentially significant boost to a receiving corps that features Dede Westbrook, Keelan Cole, and D.J. Chark, among others.

Prior to his injury, Lee had established himself as a full-time starter for the Jags while catching 119 passes for 1,553 yards and six touchdowns over the 2016-17 seasons. The sixth-year wideout has battled injuries throughout his career in Jacksonville since being taken in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Here is other news we're monitoring Saturday:

1. Broncos linebacker Von Miller was given a rest day as Denver held a joint practice with the 49ers. Miller, who noted he had yet to miss a practice in training camp, told reporters he expects to play in Monday's game against San Francisco.

Broncos cornerback Dymonte Thomas was fined $28,075 for unnecessary roughness in last week's preseason game against the Seahawks, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

2. The Baltimore Ravens signed former AAF kicker Cameron Nizialek.

3. 49ers safety Adrian Colbert was fined $28,075 for unnecessary roughness versus the Cowboys last Saturday. Colbert was ejected after lowering his head while hitting (and injuring) Cowboys wide receiver Cedrick Wilson.

4. The Raiders re-signed free agent guard/center Cameron Hunt. The third-year lineman has yet to make his NFL debut but is beginning his third stint with Oakland. The team waived wide receiver Jordan Lasley in a corresponding move.

5. The New York Jets, a day after losing starting linebacker Avery Williamson to an ACL injury, are signing veteran linebacker Albert McClellan, Rapoport reported. McClellan played his first seven seasons with the Ravens, splitting time with Baltimore and New England in 2018.

6. The Washington Redskins are signing undrafted rookie linebacker Gary Johnson, Rapoport reported.

7. Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Williams (chest) was injured in Saturday's game and did not return.