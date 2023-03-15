Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, March 15

Published: Mar 15, 2023 at 09:21 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

SIGNINGS

  • WR/PR Deonte Harty is expected to sign a two-year deal worth up to $13.5 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday, per sources. Hardy receives a $9.5 million base salary and $5 million fully guaranteed. 
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

SIGNINGS

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

SIGNINGS

  • OL Terence Steele received a second-round RFA tender worth $4.304 million, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

SIGNINGS

  • OL Yosh Nijman received a second-round RFA tender worth $4.304 million, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

SIGNINGS

  • QB Nick Mullens' new contract is a two-year, $4 million deal that includes a little less than $2 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

SIGNINGS

  • OL Yodny Cajuste received an original-round tender worth $2.743 million, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
  • OL Riley Reiff is signing a one-year, $5 million deal, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. 
  • CB Myles Bryant received a right-of-first-refusal tender worth $2.627 million, Pelissero reported.
New York Jets
New York Jets

SIGNINGS

  • DE Bryce Huff received a second-round RFA tender worth $4.304 million, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.


Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

SIGNINGS

  • LB Cole Holcomb agreed to terms with Pittsburgh on a three-year contract, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday, per a source. The deal for the former Commanders linebacker is pending a physical.
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

OTHER NEWS

  • LB Tanner Muse won't receive a tender and will be an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.

