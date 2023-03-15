NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, March 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- WR/PR Deonte Harty is expected to sign a two-year deal worth up to $13.5 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday, per sources. Hardy receives a $9.5 million base salary and $5 million fully guaranteed.
SIGNINGS
- TE Hayden Hurst is expected to sign a three-year deal, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report, per sources.
SIGNINGS
- OL Terence Steele received a second-round RFA tender worth $4.304 million, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- OL Yosh Nijman received a second-round RFA tender worth $4.304 million, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- QB Nick Mullens' new contract is a two-year, $4 million deal that includes a little less than $2 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- OL Yodny Cajuste received an original-round tender worth $2.743 million, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
- OL Riley Reiff is signing a one-year, $5 million deal, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
- CB Myles Bryant received a right-of-first-refusal tender worth $2.627 million, Pelissero reported.
SIGNINGS
- DE Bryce Huff received a second-round RFA tender worth $4.304 million, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- LB Cole Holcomb agreed to terms with Pittsburgh on a three-year contract, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday, per a source. The deal for the former Commanders linebacker is pending a physical.
OTHER NEWS
- LB Tanner Muse won't receive a tender and will be an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.