NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, July 26

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- QB Kyler Murray (ACL) will begin training camp on the PUP list, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per a source.
INJURIES
- TE Kyle Pitts (knee) will be participating in practice Wednesday, head coach Arthur Smith told reporters.
INJURIES
- OLB Von Miller (ACL) said Wednesday that he feels "very good", and he's making progress in his recovery. He said he's still shooting to play Week 1, and no later than Week 6.
- S Damar Hamlin is "full go" for training camp, coach Sean McDermott told reporters. The team will take it "one day at a time" with the safety as he returns from his January cardiac arrest.
SIGNINGS
- TE Cole Kmet has agreed to terms on a four-year, $50 million deal with $32 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, pre a source.
- OL Aviante Collins
ROSTER CUTS
- OL Lorenz Metz waived
INJURIES
- WR John Metchie III was cleared to practice and participate in training camp, general manager Nick Caserio told reporters. The 2022 second-round pick missed his rookie season while undergoing treatment for leukemia. Metchie participated in minicamp earlier this offseason.
SIGNINGS
- RT Tytus Howard agreed to terms on a three-year, $56 million contract extension, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.
INJURIES
- CB JuJu Brents is dealing with a hamstring injury, head coach Shane Steichen told reporters.
- S Julian Blackmon is dealing with a hamstring injury, per Steichen.
INJURIES
- LB Dawuane Smoot was placed on the PUP list, the team announced Wednesday.
INJURIES
- LT Terron Armstead underwent a clean-up procedure on his knee during the offseason, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Wednesday, landing him on the PUP list to start camp.
- OL Isaiah Wynn was injured working out on his own, per McDaniel.
SIGNINGS
- LT Andrew Thomas signed a five-year, $117.5 million contract extension, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.
SIGNINGS
- WR Deon Cain
INJURIES
- WR Devon Allen placed on active/non-football injury list
ROSTER CUTS
- TE Dalton Keene
SIGNINGS
- CB Joey Porter Jr., a second-round pick, was signed to his rookie contract Wednesday.
INJURIES
- WR Russell Gage has a leg injury, head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Wednesday, and said Gage is working to get back to 100 percent.
SIGNINGS
- DB A.J. Moore
ROSTER CUTS
- DT Curtis Brooks waived