NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, July 26

Published: Jul 26, 2023 at 10:01 AM Updated: Jul 26, 2023 at 12:13 PM
NFLShield
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

INJURIES

  • QB Kyler Murray (ACL) will begin training camp on the PUP list, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per a source.
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

INJURIES

  • TE Kyle Pitts (knee) will be participating in practice Wednesday, head coach Arthur Smith told reporters.
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

INJURIES

  • OLB Von Miller (ACL) said Wednesday that he feels "very good", and he's making progress in his recovery. He said he's still shooting to play Week 1, and no later than Week 6.
  • S Damar Hamlin is "full go" for training camp, coach Sean McDermott told reporters. The team will take it "one day at a time" with the safety as he returns from his January cardiac arrest.
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

SIGNINGS

  • TE Cole Kmet has agreed to terms on a four-year, $50 million deal with $32 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, pre a source.
  • OL Aviante Collins


ROSTER CUTS

Houston Texans
Houston Texans

INJURIES

  • WR John Metchie III was cleared to practice and participate in training camp, general manager Nick Caserio told reporters. The 2022 second-round pick missed his rookie season while undergoing treatment for leukemia. Metchie participated in minicamp earlier this offseason.


SIGNINGS

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

INJURIES

  • CB JuJu Brents is dealing with a hamstring injury, head coach Shane Steichen told reporters.
  • S Julian Blackmon is dealing with a hamstring injury, per Steichen.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

INJURIES

  • LB Dawuane Smoot was placed on the PUP list, the team announced Wednesday.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

INJURIES

  • LT Terron Armstead underwent a clean-up procedure on his knee during the offseason, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Wednesday, landing him on the PUP list to start camp.
  • OL Isaiah Wynn was injured working out on his own, per McDaniel.
New York Giants
New York Giants

SIGNINGS

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

SIGNINGS


INJURIES

  • WR Devon Allen placed on active/non-football injury list


ROSTER CUTS

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

SIGNINGS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

INJURIES

  • WR Russell Gage has a leg injury, head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Wednesday, and said Gage is working to get back to 100 percent.
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

