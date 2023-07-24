NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, July 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- RB Nyheim Hines suffered a left ACL injury in an off-site incident and is expected to miss the entire upcoming season, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday.
SIGNINGS
INJURIES
- TE Mitchell Wilcox was placed on the active/physically unable to perform list.
INJURIES
- S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (knee) was carted off the field during Monday's practice, but there is optimism that the injury is not serious, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
TRYOUTS
- CB Troy Hill visiting Las Vegas on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- CB Marcus Peters
OTHER NEWS
- RB Josh Jacobs won’t report for training camp and has told people close to him that he doesn’t plan to return to the team anytime soon, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per sources.
SIGNINGS
- OL Cody Mauch, a 2023 second-round pick, signed his rookie contract today, the team announced.
SIGNINGS
- WR DeAndre Hopkins officially signed his contract, the team announced. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on July 16 that Hopkins was signing a two-year, $26 million deal.