Colts agree to terms with QB Anthony Richardson on four-year rookie contract

The rookie contract slotting system takes much of the ground work out of the equation with these deals, but the timing makes it significant. Colts rookies report to camp on Tuesday, and with Richardson now under contract, he's clear to arrive with the rest of his fellow first-year players, preventing him from missing valuable time as he attempts to become Indianapolis' long-term answer under center.

Richardson rocketed up draft boards during the pre-draft process, thanks to an excellent combine showing that displayed his rare athleticism and strong arm. After years of wading through a fickle quarterback situation, the Colts took a risk on Richardson by spending the fourth-overall pick with the hopes he can solve their lingering weakness at the position.