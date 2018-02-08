New and renewed NFL rivalries for 2018: Colts-Patriots tops list

Don't tweet me the lopsided nature of this rivalry in recent years. I truly don't care. The Colts general manager just got spurned in sickening fashion by the Patriots offensive coordinator. McDaniels was so far along in his agreement with the Colts that some of his chosen assistants had signed contracts with the club, uprooting themselves and their families. And then McDaniels had a last-minute change of heart and backed out? Oh, it's on. It is SO on. And yes, the two teams will indeed face off in Foxborough during the 2018 regular season. Think Indy will be fired up for that road trip?