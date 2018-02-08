The Schein Nine

New and renewed NFL rivalries for 2018: Colts-Patriots tops list

Published: Feb 08, 2018 at 04:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Schein_2019_png
Adam Schein

Contributing Columnist

Colts general manager Chris Ballard was beyond impressive talking to the press in Indianapolis on Wednesday, the day after Josh McDaniels inexplicably left him at the altar in grotesque, bush-league fashion. Ballard showed great poise and presence, handling the heat of a terrible situation with grace and aplomb. And at the conclusion of his inspiring press conference, Ballard dropped the mic with a simple walk-off line:

"The rivalry is back on."

Just awesome. And it got me thinking about rivalries ...

Yes, everyone knows about Packers-Bears and Steelers-Ravens. We all appreciate how intense it is when the Cowboys play the Redskins. But I love me some fresh venom. New blood. The building -- or rebuilding -- of hate.

So, based upon recent events, here are some new and rekindled rivalries -- presented Schein Nine style, from the juiciest on down:

1) Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots

Don't tweet me the lopsided nature of this rivalry in recent years. I truly don't care. The Colts general manager just got spurned in sickening fashion by the Patriots offensive coordinator. McDaniels was so far along in his agreement with the Colts that some of his chosen assistants had signed contracts with the club, uprooting themselves and their families. And then McDaniels had a last-minute change of heart and backed out? Oh, it's on. It is SO on. And yes, the two teams will indeed face off in Foxborough during the 2018 regular season. Think Indy will be fired up for that road trip?

The players feel jilted. So do the fans. Rightfully so. Oh, and you might be familiar with Deflategate -- you know, the investigation of the Patriots that was initially set off by the Colts. I love hate!

2) San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams

When Jim Harbaugh left San Francisco, the pure hate between the 49ers and Seahawks lost its luster. But now, the Niners are poised for hostility with another NFC West squad. NorCal vs. SoCal -- an old-school rivalry renewed!

The Rams, of course, just enjoyed a breakthrough season, going 11-5 to win the division title. Meanwhile, the 49ers finished the regular season with a flurry -- after starting the year at 1-10, they closed out the campaign with five straight wins. Different levels of accomplishment there, no doubt, but what makes this rivalry renewal so enticing is what these two teams have in common. Each franchise boasts an enviable (and youthful) coach-QB combination: Sean McVay and Jared Goff in L.A., Kyle Shanahan and Jimmy Garoppolo by the Bay. Thus, this rivalry can be a special one for years to come.

I know I'm going to pick the 49ers to make the playoffs, given a full season of the Jimmy G-Lil' Shanny pairing. But are they better than the Rams? I want this matchup in prime time! Both installments!

3) Oakland Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Jon Gruden is back! He and Andy Reid are longtime friends, which only adds to the intrigue here. Who doesn't love some delicious frenemy heat?!

Yes, this is a rivalry with a rich history, but it definitely fell out of the national consciousness during the Raiders' prolonged downturn. Fortunately, it began simmering again in recent years. (Remember this past October's epic Thursday night bout? Or how about two seasons ago, when the Raiders went 12-4 ... but were swept by the AFC West champion Chiefs?) And with "Chucky" back in Silver and Black, I think the rivalry really takes off again and becomes must-see TV for all NFL fans.

The Chiefs have won the past two AFC West titles. The Raiders haven't taken the division crown since 2002. Jon Gruden didn't leave his cushy post in the "Monday Night Football" booth for second place. Bring it on!

4) Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Jacksonville beat the Steelers in front of the Steelers' own fans twice in the 2017 season, blowing them off the field in Week 5 and outlasting them 45-42 in the Divisional Round. In the 2018 campaign, the Jaguars will host Pittsburgh at EverBank Field. Can the Steelers spoil the home team's fun this time around? Or will the upstart Jags make it three straight over the storied AFC giant?

I hope this is a Monday night game. It's a fascinating showdown that deserves its own stage. Whenever it's played, something tells me that the Steelers will notdisrespectfully overlook Jacksonville this time around. Don't feed the bulletin board -- it'll bite you.

5) Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Interviewing the likes of Xavier Rhodes, Stefon Diggs and Andrew Sendejo in Minneapolis last week, one thing was abundantly clear: The bad taste from that Championship Sunday debacle still looms large, sullying a fine season for the Vikings. I don't believe there was a hangover after the "Minneapolis Miracle." But the Vikings played their worst game of the year in that 38-7 embarrassment at Philadelphia.

Minnesota wants another crack at the Eagles -- and the Vikes will get it in the 2018 season, with another trip to Philly on the slate. Could Eagles QB coach John DeFilippo be switching sidelines? (He's interviewing for the Vikings' offensive coordinator job.) Will former Eagle Sam Bradford, once traded for Nick Foles, be the Vikings quarterback? Is it crazy to think that Bradford replaces Foles as Philadelphia's QB2 if Howie Roseman sells high? Remember who Roseman got with the pick from the Sam Bradford trade? Derek Barnett, who scooped up a pretty important fumble recovery a few days ago.

6) New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers

When a team cleans your clock three times in one season, it's on. Yes, New Orleans just pulled off the rare three-game sweep of Carolina, with two of the wins coming by double digits.

New Orleans and Atlanta is my favorite rivalry in the NFC South, but that's established. This one's far more under the radar. And Cam Newton doesn't want to be embarrassed (again).

7) Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans

Mike Vrabel leaves the Houston staff to be the head coach in Tennessee. Vrabel obviously knows the Texans and Bill O'Brien quite well, and he's very well respected. But now he's the enemy. Splendid dramatic twist.

I think Vrabel is a great hire for Tennessee. And new offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur will be great for Marcus Mariota, creating explosive plays and cutting down on the young QB's interceptions. Deshaun Watson told me last week that he'd be ready for training camp, and that's a beautiful thing. (What was more exciting this past season than Watson's abbreviated starting tenure?)

Both teams will be gunning for the AFC South title and a playoff spot. Go time.

8) Los Angeles Chargers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Year 1 in the Battle for L.A. was a resounding victory for the Rams. Sean McVay's team generated plenty of buzz, while the Bolts' fan support was, uh, lacking, to put it nicely.

In 2018, both Los Angeles teams should be thinking about winning playoff games, not just making the dance. Once again, there will be major competition for eyeballs and presence at the box office. And these teams are scheduled to face off in the L.A. Coliseum. I can't wait.

9) Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens

OK, I admit this one's a bit of a stretch. But who can forget the contrasting scenes that played out in these cities in Week 17?

Buffalo visits Baltimore this year. And Ravens fans still cannot believe Andy Dalton beat them to knock Baltimore out of the playoffs and allow Buffalo to end its lengthy playoff draught.

Remember that Bills locker room celebration? I'm guessing the Ravens do. Not fondly.

Follow Adam Schein on Twitter @AdamSchein.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

