Le'Veon Bell vows Steelers-Patriots AFC title matchup

Le'Veon Bell is confident the Pittsburgh Steelers will head to New England to face the Patriots in the AFC Championship game.

"I love round 2s...We'll have two round 2s in back-to-back weeks..." Bell Tweeted late Saturday night after the Pats knocked off the Titans.

The first of those round 2s comes Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Heinz Field with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Steelers lost, 30-9, in a Week 5 matchup versus the ball-hawking Jags defense.

Bell's virtual guarantee of a victory will certainly be noticed within the Jacksonville locker room before game-time. As much as coaches and players spew clichés about ignoring outside noise, no team passes up a chance to pin 'nobody believes in us' material on the bulletin board. Whether Bell meant the Tweet as a guarantee, that's how it will be viewed by every player in a Jags jersey.

If the Steelers overcome their first rematch of the playoffs, they can head to Foxborough to attempt to avenge their Week 15 home loss to the Pats. That bout might not come about as easily as Bell seems to suggest against a smothering Jags defense.