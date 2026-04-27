Mike Tomlin explains Steelers departure: Lack of postseason 'success' led to decision to leave

"I just think, Aaron, I just think being around him for the 12 months that I'm around him, he's got a love affair with the game of football and not only the game, but the process, the informal moments, the development of younger guys, the interaction with teammates," he said. "I think he has an addiction to that, and there's only one way to feed it. And certainly, he is still capable and in really good shape. And so I think at the end of the day, he'll play football."